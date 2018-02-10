Railers Tickled Pink with 5-3 Win over Beast to End 11 Game Homestand

Worcester, MA "" The Worcester Railers HC (21-20-4-2, 48pts) wrapped up their season long eleven game homestand with a 5-3 win over the visiting Brampton Beast (17-22-5-3, 42pts) in front of 4,849 fans at the DCU Center on PINK in the RINK on Saturday evening. The Railers begin a seven-game road trip with a 7pm start in Orlando, FL on Thursday, Feb 15 vs. the Solar Bears.

Barry Almeida (2-2-4) and Chris Langkow (2-1-3) had big games for Worcester while Eamon McAdam made 23 saves for his 13th win of the season as the Railers finished 6-4-1-0 on their season long eleven game homestand. Matt Lane also scored for Worcester as the Railers ended the home stand with a big win.

For just the second time this season, the Railers scored three goals in the first period with three strikes within a 5:01 stretch in the second half of the period. Chris Langkow (12th) scored shorthanded after a terrific feed by Barry Almeida on a 2-on-1 rush at 12:07 to give the Railers a 1-0 lead. Langkow returned the favor and set up Almeida (14th) at 16:05 to give the Railers a 2-0 edge. Matt Lane (7th) banged home a Ben Masella rebound past Andrew D'Agostini at 17:08 to give the Railers a 3-0 advantage and would end the night for the Brampton netminder. Worcester led 3-0 through 20 minutes and held a 15-7 shot advantage.

Worcester went ahead 4-0 as Chris Langkow (13th) picked up his second of the game as he broke down the rightwing side and snapped a quick shot past Carmine Guerriero at 8:24 of the second period. The Beast got on the board at 12:58 as Jackson Leef (2nd) walked in from the left point and zapped a shot from 40 feet past Eamon McAdam. Worcester led 4-1 after 40 minutes of play and held a 22-15 shot advantage.

Brampton made it interesting with a pair of goals late in the third period as Stefan Fournier (12th) scored in his third straight game at 15:24 and Reggie Traccitto (10th) picked up his third point of the night with a shorthanded goal at 18:02. Barry Almeida (15th) picked up 4th point of the night with an assisted empty net goal to give the Railers a 5-3 home victory.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Reggie Traccitto (1-2-3) 2nd star: Barry Almeida (0-2-2) 1st star: Chris Langkow (2-1-3) ...Final shots were 28-26 in favor of Worcester... Andrew D'Agostini made 10 saves on 13 shots for Brampton in 17:08 of play before getting replaced by Carmine Guerriero (0-1-2) who made 13 saves in relief and got the loss...Eamon McAdam (13-9-6) made 23 saves on 26 shots for Worcester... Mitch Gillam was the backup goalie.... Worcester went 1-for-7 on the power play while Brampton went 0-for-2...Josh Monk (inj), Ashton Rome (inj), and Frankie DiChiara did not dress for Worcester... before the game defenseman Anthony Calabrese was traded to Greenville for cash considerations.... Kellen Jones, Mike Cornell, and Matty Gaudreau are currently on recall with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers....Worcester improved to 12-11-2-0 on home ice.... Ben Masella added an assist.... the Railers wore pink jerseys and were auctioned off to benefit the Cup Crusaders... Worcester is now 3-0-0 on home ice when wearing a specialty jersey... Barry Almeida finished +4 and had four points (2-2-4).

What's on track? "" Railers head on the road for a seven-game road trip!

On Thursday, Feb 15 the Railers head south to battle the Solar Bears in Orlando, FL for the first of a three games in three-day stretch in Orlando -this kicks off a seven-game road trip for the Railers!

On Friday, Mar 2 the Railers finally return home and face the Wheeling Nailers at 7:05pm on a 2-3-4 Friday night! Score $2 popcorn, $3 hotdogs, and $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge. It's Marvel weekend as the Railers will wear a special Marvel themed jersey and there will be Marvel characters in attendance!

The Railers Tavern, located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Railers Tavern or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

