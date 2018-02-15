Railers Not Sunny in Orlando After 4-2 Loss

Orlando, FL - The Worcester Railers HC (21-21-4-2, 48pts) began a season long seven game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the host Orlando Solar Bears (22-23-5-1, 50pts) in front of 4,579 fans at the Amway Center on Thursday evening. The Railers and Solar Bears battle again on Friday and Saturday night in Orlando during a 3-in-3 set.

Woody Hudson (1-1-2) and TJ Syner scored for the Railers while Eamon McAdam allowed four goals on 27 shots before getting replaced by Mitch Gillam early in the second period. Four different goal scorers paced the Solar Bears offensively while Cal Heeter made 29 saves in net for the win between the pipes.

Orlando outshot Worcester 22-10 in the opening frame and grabbed a 2-1 lead through 20 minutes. Taylor Thompson (5th) fired home a loose rebound past Eamon McAdam at 4:31 to give the Solar Bears a 1-0 advantage. Woody Hudson (16th) tied the score at 1-1 after a steal at center ice and then broke down the right-wing side and snapped a quick shot from 35 feet through the pads of Cal Heeter at 7:05. Orlando regained the lead at 15:24 as Martins Dzierkals (11th) skated down the right wing and snapped a high shot past McAdam's glove to give the Solar Bears a one goal lead into the first intermission.

The Solar Bears went ahead 4-1 after goals by Kristian Pospisil (10th) at 2:38 and Joe Perry (11th) at 3:30 which would end the night for goaltender Eamon McAdam who allowed four goals in 27 shots. TJ Syner (4th) broke a 19-game goalless drought with a wrap-around score at 14:27 to get the Railers within striking distance. Each team had 14 shots on goal in the middle frame as the Railers trailed 4-2 through 40 minutes.

Neither team found the back of the net in the third period as the physical play picked up in anticipation for tomorrow night's rematch. All 35 skaters came together after the final horn but cooler heads prevailed as the Railers fell 4-2 on the road.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Cal Heeter (29 saves, Win) 2nd star: Taylor Thompson (Goal) 1st star: Martins Dzierkals (1-1-2) ...Final shots were 42031 in favor of Orlando... Cal Heeter (13-12-4) made 29 saves on 31 shots for Orlando...Mackenzie Skapski was the backup for Orlando.... Eamon McAdam (13-10-6) made 23 saves on 27 shots for Worcester... Mitch Gillam was the backup goalie and made 15 saves in relief.... Worcester went 0-for-3 on the power play while Orlando went 0-for-2...Josh Monk (inj), Ashton Rome (inj), and Tommy Kelley did not dress for Worcester... before the game the Railers signed defenseman Chris Saracino - he did not dress.... Kellen Jones, Mike Cornell, and Matty Gaudreau are currently on recall with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers....Worcester fell to 9-10-2-2 on the road this season.... Eamon McAdam received a game misconduct after he allowed the fourth Solar Bears goal...Jeff Kubiak had game high 7 shots on goal....Woody Hudson also added an assist.

What's on tap? - Railers are on the road for a seven-game road trip!

On Friday, Feb 15 the Railers battle the Solar Bears in Orlando, FL for the second of a three games in three-day stretch in Orlando.

On Friday, Mar 2 the Railers finally return home and face the Wheeling Nailers at 7:05pm on a 2-3-4 Friday night! Score $2 popcorn, $3 hotdogs, and $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge. It's Marvel weekend as the Railers will wear a special Marvel themed jersey and there will be Marvel characters in attendance!

The Railers Tavern, located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Railers Tavern or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

