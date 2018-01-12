Railers HC Sign Littleton, MA Native Brian Bowen

News Release

Bowen turns pro from University of Vermont

WORCESTER, MA - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Railers HC General Manager and Head Coach Jamie Russell (@JamieRussell18) officially announced today that the club has signed forward Brian Bowen to an ECHL contract for the 2017-18 season.

Brian Bowen joins the Worcester Railers HC after spending the past three years (2015-18) at the University of Vermont where he played in 61 games, recorded 17 goals, 22 assists, and 47 penalty minutes for the Catamounts.

The 6-foot, 225lb Littleton, MA native tallied an impressive 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in his sophomore season (2016-17) with the Catamounts.

Prior to joining the Catamounts, Bowen was a member of the 2014-15 Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United State Hockey League (USHL). He played in 21 games for the Fighting Saints and put up six goals, six assists, and 16 penalty minutes. Before joining the Dubuque Fighting Saints, Bowen played in 35 games for the Green Bay Gamblers (USHL) and recorded 10 goals, 20 assists, and 16 penalty minutes.

"We\'re excited to add Brian to our roster as he makes his pro debut," said Russell. "He\'s shown offensive ability in the past and we look forward to working with him as he develops as a pro."

Bowen will wear #11 and report to the Railers on January 12th.

