Railers HC Outshoot Monarchs But Fall 3-2 on Home Ice

News Release

Worcester, MA - The Worcester Railers HC (8-8-2-1, 19pts) returned home but fell to the visiting Manchester Monarchs (12-7-1-1, 26pts) in front 4,248 fans at the DCU Center on a TRAX bobble giveaway presented by Worcester Telegram and Gazette.

TJ Syner and Chris Langkow scored for Worcester but the Monarchs scored a power play goal in all three periods to send the Railers back to .500 with the loss. Eamon McAdam made 19 saves in net for Worcester but Charles Williams stood tall with 32 stops for the Monarchs as Manchester improved to 9-2-1-1 on the road this season.

The Railers came out of the gates buzzing and grabbed an early 1-0 lead in the opening five minutes. TJ Syner (2nd) snapped a quick shot after a nice feed from behind the net by his cousin Barry Almeida at 4:22 that beat goaltender Charles Williams. Manchester got on the board with a power play goal at 16:54 as Kevin Morris (9th) deflected home a Colton Saucerman shot past goaltender Eamon McAdam to tie the score at 1-1.

Manchester scored the only goal in the middle frame with another power play goal as Joel Lowry (9th) deflected a shot from on top of the crease at 11:56 to give Manchester a 2-1 lead. Eamon McAdam made ten saves in the second period as Worcester was outshot 11-8 and trailed 2-1 after forty minutes of play. The Monarchs took a two-goal lead with another power play goal at 10:43 of the third period as Matt Leitner (3rd) blazed a shot from the left circle through a screen. With the goaltender pulled, the Railers would strike at 17:51 as Chris Langkow (4th) fired a cross the slot pass on the one-timer into an empty net to cut the Monarchs lead to 3-2. Worcester would get a few more chances to tie as they fired 16 shots on goal in the third period but Manchester was able to hold off the late attack for the 3-2 road victory.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: TJ Syner (Goal) 2nd star: Charles Williams (32 saves, Win) 1st star: Matt Leitner (GWG, assist). Final shots were 34-22 in favor of Worcester. Charles Williams (8-3-1) made 32 saves on 34 shots for Manchester. Eamon McAdam (5-4-3) made 19 saves on 22 shots for Worcester - it was his 8th start in the last nine games for the Railers. Mitch Gillam was the backup goalie. Worcester went 0-for-4 on the power play while Manchester went 3-for-5. Wade Murphy, Matty Gaudreau, Frankie DiChiara, and Connor Doherty (injured) did not dress for Worcester. Nick Saracino now has a three-game point streak (2-2-4). Barry Almeida now has a four-game point streak (2-2-4). Chris Langkow now has eight points vs. the Monarchs (1-7-8).

