Railers HC Battle Back to Grab a Point in Brampton

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC
News Release
Brampton, ON - The Worcester Railers HC (8-8-2-2, 20pts) erased a 3-1 deficit in the third period but came up short in the fifth round of the shootout in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Brampton Beast (10-9-1-2, 23pts) in front 3,421 fans at the Powerade Center on Sunday afternoon.
Chris Langkow (2-1-3) and Frankie DiChiara (1-1-2) each had multi-point games for Worcester as the Railers were able to force overtime with two goals in the final ten minutes of the third period. Eamon McAdam made 32 saves in net while Matt Lane was the only Worcester player to score in the five-round shootout.
A quick paced first period saw good actions in both ends of the ice but it was a terrific pass by Matty Gaudreau at 19:02 to Chris Langkow (5th) who was racing down the rightwing side and deflected the feed over the shoulder of goaltender Marcus Hodgerg for the only score. Shots were 10-9 Worcester through 20 minutes as the Railers led 1-0.
Brampton struck twice in the second period to grab a 2-1 advantage. Alex Foster (5th) fired home a one-timer after a nice cross ice feed at 2:55 and Stefan Founier (6th) tapped home a cross the crease pass on the power play at 14:45. Shots were 14-13 in the middle frame as the Railers trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes.
The Beast took a two-goal advantage at 3:28 as David Vallorani (1st) snapped a shot off the post from 25 feet on a rush down the right wing. Worcester would battle back as Frankie DiChiara (3rd) roofed a shot from in tight on the power play at 9:59 to get the Railers back within a goal. With the extra attacker on the ice, Chris Langkow (6th) deflected the puck just inside the crossbar at 18:08 to tie the score 3-3.
Neither team would score in overtime and Matt Lane was able to score in the first round of the shootout. Worcester thought they had scored in the third round but the goal light did not go on and the shootout continued. Reggie Traccitto scored the game winner in the 5th round as Brampton grabbed the 4-3 shootout victory.
Notes : Three Stars: 3rd star: Stefan Fournier (Goal) 2nd star: Brandon Marino (0-2-2) 1st star: David Vallorino (1-1-2) ...Final shots were 36-36... Marcus Hoberg (4-4-2) made 33 saves on 36 shots for Brampton .... Eamon McAdam (5-4-4) made 32 saves on 35 shots for Worcester - it was his 9th start in the last ten games for the Railers.... Mitch Gillam was the backup goalie.... Worcester went 1-for-6 on the power play while Brampton went 1-for-2.... Wade Murphy, Woody Hudson, Mike Cornell and Connor Doherty (inj) did not dress for Worcester... Mike Cornell did not make the trip as he and his wife Kelly welcomed a baby girl on Sunday.... Defenseman Patrick Cullity made his Railers debut after beginning the season with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Nick Saracino now has a four-game point streak (2-3-5) as he added a third period assist....Frankie DiChiara led all skaters with eight shots on goal...Chris Langkow has scored in two straight games (3-1-4).
What\'s on tap?
The Railers head to Glens Falls, NY for a pair of games vs. the Adirondack Thunder on Wednesday and Friday nights at 7pm to wrap up the three-game road trip.
On Saturday, Dec 16 the Railers return home on a BIG GAME SATURDAY on Star Wars Night to benefit the Shine Initiative presented by Fidelity Bank. The Railers will wear a specialty Star Wars jersey and there will be Star Wars characters in attendance! Puck drop is 7:05pm vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Call 508-365-1750 to score tickets!
The Railers Tavern, located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Railers Tavern or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews . Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.
