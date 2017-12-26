Railers Have the Right Stuff in 5-3 Win in Glens Falls

News Release

Glens Falls, NY - The Worcester Railers HC (12-10-2-2, 28pts) headed into the holiday break with a 5-3 win over the host Adirondack Thunder (15-13-1-1, 32pts) in front of 2,963 fans at the Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday evening.

The Railers had five different goal scorers while Eamon McAdam made 34 saves in net for his 7th win of the season and picked up the #1 star. Worcester finished off a stretch of five games in 11 days vs. the Thunder with a 3-2-0-0 record during the stretch. The Railers have won four of five games headed into the holiday break.

Worcester scored a season high three goals in the first period to take a nice three goal into the first intermission. Matt Lane (1st) scored his first goal of the season after Wade Murphy intercepted the puck and found Lane alone in the left slot at 15:05. Just 38 seconds later, Frankie DiChiara found Woody Hudson (7th) in the left circle and Woody fired a shot blocker side past Chris Nell at 15:43. The Railers would strike again as Chris Langkow (9th) scored on a shorthanded penalty shot opportunity on the backhand at 18:55 to give the Railers a three-goal lead through 20 minutes. Shots were 14-14 through 20 minutes as Eammon McAdam stood strong.

Each team scored in the second period but it was the Thunder to get on the board first as Nick Riopel replaced Chris Nell in net. But first, Yannick Turcotte (10th FM) took care of Vytal Cote (2nd FM) with a series of lefts and rights in a long scrap at 1:14 of the second period. Paul Rodrigues (4th) struck at 5:03 to cut the Railers lead to 3-1. But the Railers would get it right back at 8:18 after Chris Langkow found Barry Almeida (7th) all alone at the side of the net at 8:16.

Patrick McNally (11th) scored his ECHL leading 11th goal from the blue line with an empty net shorthanded goal at 11:49 to give the Railers a 5-1 advantage. The Thunder would score two goals late at 13:45 by Ben Murphy (5th) and Desmond Bergin (6th) at 18:41 but it wasn\'t enough as the Railers held on for a 5-3 win.

