Railers Fall off the Tracks in 3-0 Loss in Reading

January 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC
Reading, PA - The Worcester Railers HC (14-14-3-2, 33pts) dropped a 3-0 decision to the host Reading Royals (19-15-2-0, 40pts) in front of 3,042 fans at the Santander Arena on Sunday afternoon.Â The Railers are now 2-1-0-0 on their six-game road trip which continues Wednesday at 7pm in Reading against the Royals.
Each team fired 28 shots on goal but John Muse won his 6th straight in net for Reading with his second shutout of the season.Â Mitch Gillam made 25 saves for Worcester as the Railers concluded their first 4-in-5 game stretch of the season.Â Ryan Penny scored twice and Chris McCarthy scored the game winner for Reading just 78 seconds into the game as the Railers three game point streak came to an end.
Reading grabbed a 2-0 first period lead after Chris McCarthy (11th) snapped a quick shot from the left circle on the power play past Worcester goaltender Mitch Gillam at 1:18 and Ryan Penny (11th) found a bouncing puck on a broken play and zipped a quick shot into the net at 18:52. Shots were 13-5 in favor of the Royals through 20 minutes of play.
Worcester had a much better period as they outshot the Royals 14-13 in the second period.Â Â Matt Lane had the best chance for Worcester on a breakaway try but netminder John Muse stood tall.Â Shots were 26-19 through 40 minutes of play in favor of Reading with Worcester trailing 2-0.
Ryan Penny (12th) put the game away at 5:10 with his second goal of the game to give Reading the 3-0 lead.Â Worcester outshot Reading 9-2 in the third period by John Muse stopped all nine for his second shutout of the season.
Â Â
Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Chris McCarthy (GWG) 2nd star: Ryan Penny (2 Goals) 1st star: John Muse (28 saves, Win) ...Final shots were 28-28... John Muse (11-3-1) made 28 saves on 28 shots for Reading.... Mitch Gillam (6-7-0) made 25 saves on 28 shots for Worcester... Eamon McAdam was the backup goalie .... Worcester went 0-for-2 on the power play while Reading went 1-for-3... the Railers are now 0-for-21 vs. the Royals on the power play this season.... Matty Gaudreau (inj), Josh Monk (inj), and Sean Gammage did not dress for Worcester.... defenseman Brock Beukeboom made his debut for the Railers and wore #41 on the blueline and fired two shots.... Chris Langkow (HRT) and Mike Cornell (BRI) are currently in the AHL....the Railers were playing their 4th game in five days - for the first time this season....TJ Syner and Nick Saracino each had four shots on goal... it was the 2nd time the Railers have been shutout this season - the first on the road....Worcester has scored just 14 goals in eight games vs. the Royals this season.
What\'s on track? The Railers six game road trip continues in Reading on Wednesday at 7pm for the third of three straight vs. the Royals in Pennsylvania.
