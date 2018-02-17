Railers Fall 2-1 in Shootout in Orlando

Orlando, FL - The Worcester Railers HC (22-21-4-3, 51pts) closed out a three game in three day set in Orlando with a 2-1 shootout loss to the host Orlando Solar Bears (23-24-5-1, 52pts) in front of 7,637 fans at the Amway Center on Saturday evening. The Railers fly back home on Sunday morning before heading back on the road to battle the Thunder in Adirondack on Wednesday night.

TJ Syner scored his 5th goal of the season in the first period while Mitch Gillam made 22 saves in net but JJ Piccinich scored in the 4th round of the shootout as the Railers fell to 1-1-0-1 on their season long seven game road trip.

Worcester played a superb road first period of play as they outshot Orlando 10-4 but the score was tied 1-1 through 20 minutes of play. TJ Syner (5th) finished off a great 3-on-1 rush after great passing by Tommy Kelley and Matt Lane at 9:18 to give Worcester a 1-0 lead. Orlando would tie the score at 19:54 as Mike Monfredo (4th) sent home a cross ice pass by Mitch Gillam from in tight. Monfredo then taunted the Railers goalie and then the Railers bench as things got feisty at the end of the period.

Neither team found the back of the net in the second period as Mitch Gillam and Mackenzie Skapski each had 11 saves in net but each team hit the post. The score remained 1-1 through 40 minutes with the Railers holding the shot advantage 21-15.

Neither team scored in the third period or the five-minute overtime frame as Worcester outshot Orlando 12-8 in the final 25 minutes. The Railers had a power play in overtime, but were unable to convert on the man advantage.

In the shootout, Tommy Kelley was the only Railer to score while Joshua Winquist and JJ Piccinich found the back of the net for the Solar Bears as Orlando took home the two points with a 2-1 shootout win.

Notes: Three Stars: 3rd star: Mike Monfredo (Goal) 2nd star: JJ Piccinich (shootout GWG) 1st star: Mackenzie Skapski (32 saves, Win) ...Final shots were 33-25 in favor of Worcester... MacKenzie Skapski (8-10-2) made 32 saves on 33 shots for Orlando and stopped 3 of 4 shooters in the shootout...Cal Heeter was the backup for Orlando.... Mitch Gillam (9-10-1) made 22 saves on 23 shots for Worcester and 2 of 4 shooters in the shootout... Chris Habazin was the backup goalie and served as the emergency backup as Eamon McAdam was suspended two games by the ECHL for his game misconduct on Thursday.... Worcester went 0-for-7 on the power play while Orlando went 0-for-4...Josh Monk (inj), Ashton Rome (inj), Vinny Muto, and Brian Bowen did not dress for Worcester - the Railers used the same lineup as Friday night... Kellen Jones, Mike Cornell, and Matty Gaudreau are currently on recall with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.... Worcester fell to 10-10-2-3 on the road this season...Nick Saracino had a game high six shots on goal....the Railers are now eight points behind a playoff spot in the North Division.

What's on tap? - Railers are on the road for a seven-game road trip!

On Wednesday, Feb 21 the Railers battle the Thunder in Adirondack at 7pm in game four of the seven-game road trip.

On Friday, Mar 2 the Railers finally return home and face the Wheeling Nailers at 7:05pm on a 2-3-4 Friday night! Score $2 popcorn, $3 hotdogs, and $4 Bud Lights in the Bud Light Lounge. It's Marvel weekend as the Railers will wear a special Marvel themed jersey and there will be Marvel characters in attendance!

The Railers Tavern, located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Railers Tavern or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews. Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

