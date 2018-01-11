Railers Drop Close 4-2 Decision in Reading

News Release

Worcester falls to 2-2-0-0 on six game road trip

Reading, PA - The Worcester Railers HC (14-15-3-2, 33pts) dropped a 4-2 decision to the host Reading Royals (20-15-2-0, 42pts) in front of 2,051 fans at the Santander Arena on Wednesday evening.Â The Railers are now 2-2-0-0 on their six-game road trip which continues Friday at 7pm in Manchester against the Monarchs.

Barry Almeida added two points (1-1-2), Kellen Jones recorded his eighth goal of the season, and Pennsylvania native Eamon McAdam made 29 saves in net but Reading got a goal midway through the third period to break a 2-2 tie before adding an empty netter. The Railers finished the three-game set in Reading with a 1-2-0-0 record vs. the Royals.

Worcester struck first as Kellen Jones (8th) tapped in a rebound from the crease past goaltender John Muse assisted by Chris Langkow and Barry Almeida at 7:11 of the first period.Â Reading would answer back at 16:49 as Nolan Zajac (8th) fired a one-timer past Eamon McAdam after a nice feed from behind the net by Matt Willows.Â No penalties were called in the opening frame as Reading held a 13-8 shot advantage.

The Railers went ahead 2-1 on their first shot of the second period as Barry Almeida (9th) stole the puck at center ice and broke in on John Muse and scored with a quick shot through the pads at 7:00.Â The Royals would tie the game again at 15:38 after a turnover behind the Railers net and a quick pass in front to Chris McCarthy (12th).Â Each team had a power play in the second period as Reading held a 24-13 shot advantage through two periods of play but the score was tied 2-2.

Reading would grab their first lead of the game at 10:41 as Alex Krushelnyski (11th) sent a snap shot through a screen from the left circle to give the Royals the 3-2 lead.Â Worcester would send a flurry of activity on the net in the final two minutes with the extra attacker but Matt Willows (13th) would put the game away with an empty netter at 19:52 to give Reading the 4-2 home victory.

What\'s on track?

The Railers six game road trip continues in Manchester on Friday at 7pm vs. the first place Monarchs.

The Railers Tavern, located behind the DCU Center provides hockey fans with a great pregame and postgame atmosphere all season long. Watch all road games broadcast live at Railers Tavern or watch on ECHLTV.com for a small fee. Listen to all Railers games live on 98.9 Nash ICON with coverage beginning 30 minutes before puck drop with Eric Lindquist and Tom Matthews . Full season memberships, mini plans, and group tickets are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting www.RailersHC.com.

