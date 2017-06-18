RailCats Three Home Runs Not Enough in Series

News Release

LINCOLN, Neb. - Three home runs from Gary wasn't enough on Sunday afternoon as the RailCats fell to the Lincoln Saltdogs, 11-6, in a slugfest. Both teams combined for seven home runs and 19 hits in the rubber game of the series.

Lincoln (19-10) blasted their way to a 4-0 lead with three home runs in the bottom of the first. Brandon Jacobs went deep first with a solo home run to left-center. After Cesar Valera reached on a double, Curt Smith went deep to left-center, extending the Saltdogs lead to three. Christian Ibarra increased the Saltdogs lead to four with the final homer of the frame.

Ryan Fitzgerald got Gary on the board with a solo shot in the second. The home run for Fitzgerald was his second of this seven-game road series and his team-leading third of the year.

Anthony Cheky Jr. cut the Lincoln lead to one in the top of third with a two-run home run into the RailCats bullpen in right field. The home run for Cheky Jr. was also his first professional home run.

The Saltdogs went back in front by four with three more runs in the bottom of the third. Christian Ibarra made it 5-3 with an RBI single before Ivan Marin drove in a pair with a two-run single.

Alex Crosby extended his season-high on-base streak to 17 with a homer to leadoff the fourth. The home run was Crosby's first and the RailCats third home run of the game.

Lincoln responded with another three-spot in the seventh, all of which came with two outs. Marin drove in his third run of the game with an RBI single before Matty Johnson went deep with a two-run home run, giving the Saltdogs their biggest lead of the contest at six.

Gary (15-16) added their final two runs in the top of the eighth, cutting the deficit to five. John Holland led off the inning with a double for his first hit of the game. Two batters later, Cheky Jr. drove him in with an RBI double for his third and final RBI of the game. Colin Willis followed Cheky Jr. with an RBI single down the right field line, making it 10-5. Willis' RBI single also extended his personal-best hitting streak to eight.

The Saltdogs scored the final run of the game in the bottom of the eighth on a Carlos Misell wild pitch, making it 11-6. The frame started with a leadoff walk and a one-out single before the wild pitch from Misell.

Joe Hauser allowed one run over 4.2 innings in his professional baseball debut. Hauser, who signed with the RailCats on Saturday, allowed just three hits and struck out three.

Carlos Diaz (0-1) was charged with the loss. Diaz allowed a season-high seven runs on six hits and five walks in two innings plus.

Carlos Pimentel (4-0) remained perfect on the year with the win. Pimentel allowed six runs on a walk and struck out eight over 7.1 innings.

Gary returns home to U.S. Steel Yard on Monday for the start of a three-game series vs. Sioux City. First pitch against the Explorers is at 7:10 p.m. and neither team has announced their starters for the series opener. Monday's game is another MetroPCS Monday. Visit your nearest Northwest Indiana MetroPCS location for a reserved seat ticket voucher to Monday's game.

Jared Shlensky and Austin Anderson bring you all 100 RailCats games this season on WEFM (95.9FM) and online at railcatsbaseball.com. Fans can purchase tickets for RailCats home games by calling (219) 882-BALL or online at railcatsbaseball.com. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m

