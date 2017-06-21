RailCats Sweep Explorers in Doubleheader

News Release

Gary, Ind. - After being washed out on Monday, the Gary SouthShore RailCats swept the Sioux City Explorers in Tuesday's doubleheader. Gary took down Sioux City 8-2 in game one before defeating the Explorers in game two,4-1.

Sioux City (17-12) scored first in game one of Tuesday's doubleheader with a pair of runs in the top of the first. Former Chicago Cub Tony Campana drew a five-pitch walk to begin the series before Michael Lang brought him around to score on an RBI double. Nate Samson then lined out to deep center, allowing Lang to move up to third. John Nogowski increased the Explorers lead to 2-0 with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Lang.

Gary (17-16) cut the Sioux City lead in half with a two-out run in the bottom of the first. Behind 0-2 in the count, Reggie Wilson worked the count full before drawing a leadoff walk. Wilson then stole second before Frank Martinez brought him home with an RBI single off the glove of second baseman Brandon Alvarez into right-center.

The RailCats took their first lead of the series with two runs in the bottom of the second. Ryan Fitzgerald tied the game up with his team-leading fourth home run of the year to right-center. Wilson gave Gary a 3-2 lead with a two-out RBI triple to right, plating Kris Goodman.

Gary extended their lead to 8-2 with a five-run fourth. Wilson brought in the first of five runs in the frame with an RBI fielder's choice. Chase Harris and Willis followed with back-to-back RBI singles, giving the RailCats a four-run lead. A throwing error from Samson allowed the RailCats to score their fourth run before Alex Crosby delivered the final run of the game with a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Willis.

Alex Weingarten (1-0) earned the win in his pro debut with 2.2 scoreless innings. Weingarten, who signed with Gary on Monday afternoon, allowed just two hits and a walk.

Westin Wuethrich got the start in his pro debut for Gary, yielding two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one. Jack Fowler secured the win the final four outs. The southpaw walked one of the batters he faced and struck out one.

Alex White (0-1) suffered the loss in his first start against Gary. The former MLB pitcher allowed eight runs (seven earned) on seven hits and four walks in four innings.

In game two, the RailCats got off to a good start. Wilson led off the game with a walk, and advanced to second on a groundout before scoring on Martinez's two-out RBI single. Crosby followed with a single that advanced Martinez to third, before James Alfonso hit a bloop single into right, plating Martinez to give Gary a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth, the RailCats doubled their lead. Alfonso led off the inning, reaching on a Samson error and would score on Andy DeJesus's single up the middle. DeJesus stole second and scored on Randy Santiesteban's RBI single to extend the RailCats lead to 4-0.

Braulio Torres-Perez (3-0) pitched solidly for six-plus innings. He gave up one unearned run on three hits. He walked two and struck out four to earn the victory.

Jorge De Leon entered the game in the seventh in a non-save situation to finish the ballgame for Gary.

Sioux City's Kurt Heyer (1-3) pitched all six innings. He surrendered four runs, three earned, on eight hits. Heyer walked one and struck out five in the loss. Gary and Sioux City conclude their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon at 12:10 p.m. 2016 All-Star Charle Rosario (2-3, 3.45) opposes southpaw Hobbs Johnson (2-0, 2.49) in the series finale.

