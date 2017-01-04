RailCats Swap Arms with Lincoln

January 4, 2017 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, IN - The Gary South Shore RailCats announced today that the club has sent RHP Richard Castillo to Lincoln in a trade in exchange for LHP Jeff McKenzie.

The RailCats add lefty Jeff McKenzie, who was 5-4 last season for Lincoln in 30 games. The native of El Dorado Hills, California made nine starts for the Saltdogs and had four saves on the season. McKenzie struck out 29 in 66.2 innings with a 4.32 ERA.

McKenzie was originally signed by the Chicago White Sox as a 28th round pick in 2013 out of California State University Bakersfield. While in college as a senior, McKenzie went 13-2 in 15 starts adding six complete games in 114.2 innings in 2013. He struck out 88 and had an ERA of 1.88 for CSU-Bakersfield.

Richard Castillo, joined the RailCats on May 23, 2016 during the first week of the season and was immediately placed into the starting rotation. The righty went 7-8 for the RailCats with a 3.65 ERA after sitting out 2015 with an injury. Castillo was originally signed by the St. Louis Cardinals as a free agent in 2007 and spent 2014 with the Colorado Rockies organization. Castillo is a native of Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

2017 will mark the 16th season of RailCats Baseball in Northwest Indiana and the club will also celebrate 15 years playing at their current home "The Steel Yard". Season tickets are now on sale as well as sponsorship opportunities for the 2017 RailCats season. Visit RAILCATSBASEBALL.COM or call (219) 882-2255 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Association Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.