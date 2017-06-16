RailCats Snap Losing Streak with Extra-Innings

News Release

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (14-14) ended a season-high four-game losing streak on Thursday evening with a 6-5 win in 11 innings over the Sioux Falls Canaries. The extra-innings contest was the second straight between the two teams and improved Gary's record to 7-1 in the finale game of a series.

The RailCats manufactured the decisive run in the 11th inning when Randy Santiesteban hit a sacrifice fly to center field for the second out of the inning, scoring Alex Crosby on the play. Crosby reached base with a leadoff single and then advanced to second on a pass ball before advancing to third on Wilfredo Gimenez's sacrifice bunt.

The scoring in the game began when Sioux Falls' Jabari Henry hit a solo shot in the first inning. Henry's dinger was the first time the Canaries scored first in the series.

In the third, the Canaries took a 2-0 lead when Aaron Gretz drove in Michael Falsetti with an RBI groundout. Gary cut the deficit to one when John Holland had an RBI bases-loaded walk, scoring Frank Martinez, who reached base on a one-out single.

Sioux Falls regained its two-run advantage when Chris Jacobs drove in Falsetti with an RBI single. Falsetti reached on a walk.

The RailCats' offense came alive in the sixth with three consecutive RBI singles. Santiesteban knocked in Martinez, John Holland drove in Gimenez, and Andy De Jesus plated Santiesteban to give the RailCats the 4-3 lead. De Jesus and Holland executed the double steal to make 5-3, De Jesus taking second and Holland swiping home.

The Canaries cut the deficit to one in the bottom half of the sixth with an RBI double from Henry. Patrick Fiala reached base with a leadoff single to start the inning.

In the bottom half of the seventh, Sioux Falls scored the tying run on a Chris Jacobs solo home run. The homer for Jacobs was his team-leading seventh of the year.

Holland, Gimenez, and DeJesus each had multi-hit games for the RailCats. Holland and Santiesteban also recorded two RBIs on the night.

Braulio Torres-Perez pitched solid in 5.2 innings for Gary; giving up four earned runs on seven hits. He walked three and struck out four.

Jorge DeLeon (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth and tenth, earning the victory. Jack Fowler (2) recorded a hold after retiring one of the two batters he faced in relief while Pinales earned the save with the final two outs of the night.

Sioux Falls' starter Joe Bircher pitched 5.1 innings. He gave up five runs - four earned - eight hits, two walks, and struck out four. Nicco Blank (0-1) gave up a run and a hit in two relief innings in the defeat.

The RailCats continue their seven-game road on Friday in Nebraska against the Lincoln Saltdogs. First pitch in the series opener from Haymarket Park is at 6:45 p.m. with 2016 All-Star Charle Rosario (2-3, 3.77) facing southpaw Bennett Parry (1-0, 1.47).

