RailCats Sign Wilson for 17

GARY, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced today that outfielder Reggie Wilson has agreed to a contract with the club for 2017.

Reggie Wilson played in 27 games for the RailCats in 2016 hitting .337 with a home run and 14 RBI's. Wilson stole four bases out of five attempts while on the SouthShore. Wilson originally signed with the RailCats on August 7, 2016 but began the season with the Laredo Lemurs playing 17 games hitting .182 with nine walks scoring 10 runs and two runs batted in before being released.

Wilson played for the Alpine Cowboys of the Pecos League before he signed with the RailCas. He played in six games and notched 10 hits in 22 at bats. He hit five doubles, one triple, and six RBI. The left-hander hit .400 and stole one base for the Cowboys.

The 23 year-old played for RailCats' hitting coach Bobby Spain at Oklahoma City University. He was dominant in his one year as an Oklahoma City Star. He hit .374 with a .484 on base percentage in 2015. He totaled 15 doubles, seven triples, and eight home runs in 55 games.

The native of Beaumont, Texas was a 32nd round draft pick of the Philadelphia Phillies in 2015. The 5'9" and 165 pound Wilson spent 2014 playing for Howard College. He hit .408 with two home runs and 15 RBIs for the Big Springs, TX junior college.

