RailCats Sign OF Cortez to First American Association Contract

August 21, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, Ind. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats signed outfielder Sonny Cortez to his first American Association contract before game one of Tuesday's doubleheader against Chicago and placed left-handed pitcher Alex Gunn on the Inactive List with left forearm tightness and a left elbow strain.

Cortez signed his first professional baseball contract with the Bakersfield Train Robbers of the Pecos League earlier in the year and batted .393 with 37 runs, 55 hits, nine doubles, two home runs, 24 RBIs, six hit by pitches, 33 walks and 13 stolen bases in 41 games.

Prior to starting his professional baseball career in 2018, Cortez played collegiately at Division II Chico State University in 2016 and 2017. A native of San Pedrio, Calif., Cortez was named Second Team NCBWA Second Team All-West Region after slashing .329/.451/.391 with a team-high 54 runs, 37 walks, 207 at-bats and a team-high-tying 24 stolen bases. Cortez also finished with three outfield assists and posted a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in the outfield.

As a junior in 2016, Cortez was named the CCAA Newcomer of the Year, First Team All-CCAA and First Team All-West Region after finishing with a team-high .352 batting average, 80 hits and 29 multi-hit games. Cortez also posted a team-high 17-game hitting streak and reached base safely in 27 consecutive contests.

Gunn was 8-6 with 8-6 with a 4.63 ERA in a league-high-tying 19 starts and ranked fourth in the American Association with 114.2 innings. 2018 marks Gunn's fourth season with the RailCats and most recently recorded a win on Friday vs. Sioux Falls after allowing two runs on four hits, one walk and seven strikeouts over six innings.

Gary continues their final series of the year against Chicago with a doubleheader on Tuesday. RailCats LHP Lars Liguori (2-7, 3.98) is expected to face Dogs RHP John Goossen-Brown (6-6, 4.95) in game one. Neither team has announced their starter for game two.

Gary returns home on Thursday for a doubleheader against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks after the two teams were postponed in Fargo, N.D., back on July 19th. Game one will begin at 5 p.m. with game two following 30 minutes after the completion of game one. Thursday features a Throwback Jersey Auction, presented by Rieth-Riley, and is another Beer and Dog Thursday, presented by Miller Lite & GFS, and a Gerber Collision and Glass Thursday. Beer and Dog Thursday's include $2.50 hot dogs, $1.50 domestic drafts and $3.00 select premium drafts.

Jared Shlensky and Brennan Mense bring you all 100 RailCats game this season on WEFM (95.9 FM) and online at railcatsbaseball.com. Ticket packages for the 2018 Gary SouthShore RailCats season are available online at railcatsbaseball.com and can also be purchased by calling the RailCats ticket line at (219) 882-BALL. The RailCats box office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

