RailCats Plan to Hire Hundreds at Job Fair on March 11th

Join us March 11th from 9 AM to 12PM at U.S. Steel Yard for the 2017 RailCats Job Fair. The RailCats are looking to hire up to 200 people all areas including everything from food and beverage, to janitorial, to audio/visual positions. Please come by and see what the RailCats have to offer!

The RailCats are seeking a number of hardworking, customer-oriented people to join their staff for the upcoming season. Job seekers may enter through the 3rd base entrance to U.S. Steel Yard, located at 1 Stadium Plaza in Gary, IN. Upon entering the stadium, follow signs to the designated areas.

Applications will be available the day of the event, or follow the link below to download and print an application to fill out and bring with you.

RailCats Gameday Job Application

Positions available in Food and Beverage (must by 16 or older, Suite Attendants must be 19 or older, Please bring Basset Certification certificate if certified for all alcoholic beverage servers):

Cashiers/Runner, Picnic Servers/Runner, Concession Stand Supervisors, Cooks & Kitchen Prep, Stand Managers, Suite Attendants, Warehouse,

General operations (must be 16 or older):

Janitorial, Ushers, Kids Zone Attendant, Audio/Video, Parking Attendant, Camera Operator and Retail.

For more information on Gary SouthShore RailCats tickets and Group Outing information call 219-882-2255 or visit www.railcatsbaseball.com.

