RailCats Open up Second Half with 5-3 Win Over

WICHITA, Kan. - Six shutout innings from Alex Gunn and a 5-0 lead through 7 & 1/2 frames led the Gary SouthShore RailCats to a 5-3 win over the Wichita Wingnuts on Tuesday evening to open up the second half of the season. Gunn (4-4) went 6+ innings for the fifth consecutive start and allowed six hits, a walk and struck out six over six shutout frames in the victory.

Gary (28-23) took an early 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the third. Chase Harris reached on an infield single with one out for the RailCats first hit of the evening. Cameron Newell followed with his first of two RBI doubles, plating Harris for the first run of the game. With two outs, Reggie Wilson hammered a ball right at center fielder Harrison Kain, however, he misjudged the ball and had it go over his head, allowing Newell to score on the error.

The RailCats increased their lead to three with a run in the fifth. Harris recorded his second hit of the night with a single to left-center before Newell followed with an RBI double down the right field, bringing Harris around to score all the way from first.

Gary added their final two runs in the sixth to go up 5-0. Randy Santiesteban led off the inning with an infield single for his only hit of the day. Wilfredo Gimenez then moved him to second with a groundout to first. Kris Goodman pulled an RBI double down the third base line, scoring Santiesteban. De Jesus brought home Gary's final run with an RBI hustle-double down the first base line, scoring Goodman.

Wichita (35-15) got on the board with a pair of runs in the eighth. Richard Prigatano brought in the Wingnuts' first run with an RBI groundout to third before Brennan Salgado made it 5-2 with an RBI infield single.

The Wingnuts got their final run in the ninth, cutting Gary's lead to two. With two outs and Christian Stringer on second, TJ Mittelstaedt delivered an RBI single back the through the middle, plating Stringer. With a 2-2 count and the tying run in the batter's box, Drasen Johnson struck out Matt Chavez to end the game to secure the win.

Johnson (6) allowed a run on three hits in his team-leading sixth save of the year. Newell, Harris and De Jesus paced the Gary offense with two hits each.

Eddie Medina (6-2) had his three-game winning streak snapped in the loss. Medina was charged with five runs (four earned) on seven hits over six innings.

Gary continues three-game road series on Wednesday night in Kansas against the Wichita Wingnuts at 7:05 p.m. Right-hander Marshall Pautsch (0-0, 3.85) makes his third professional start for the RailCats in the middle game of the series while the Wingnuts have yet to announce their starter.

Gary returns home on Friday, July 14th for the start of 12 home games in 15 days. Friday's game vs. Salina is Jimmy Buffet Night and another Fireworks Friday. We'll have cheeseburger and margarita specials all around the ballpark and remember to stick around after the game for an explosive Fifth Third Bank Fireworks show

