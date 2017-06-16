RailCats Halt Canaries Winning Streak in 11

News Release

SIOUX FALLS, SD - Jabari Henry finished a triple shy of the cycle on Thursday night, but the Sioux Falls Canaries dropped the final game of their homestand after falling to the Gary SouthShore RailCats 6-5 in extra innings.

Henry kicked off his big night with a lead-off home run over the right-field wall to give the Canaries an early 1-0 lead. Mike Falsetti hit a lead-off double in the bottom of the 3rd inning and later scored on a Aaron Gretz RBI ground-out to give the Birds a 2-0 lead.

The Railcats answered with a run of their own in the top of the 4th inning when Frank Martinez scored on a John Holland RBI single to make it a 2-1 ballgame.

The Birds tacked on another run in the bottom of the 5th inning when Falsetti again led off the inning with a walk, and later scored on a Chris Jacobs RBI single to make it a 3-1 Canaries lead.

Starting pitcher Joe Bircher held the Railcats to one run over the first five innings, but ran into trouble in the top of the 6th inning. Bircher had a man on with one-out before giving up four straight base hits, and allowed four runs to score to give the Cats their first lead of the night at 5-3.

Bircher left the game with a man on and only one out, with right-hander Dylan Thompson coming out of the bullpen. Thompson recorded back-to-back outs to get out of the jam, leaving a man on base.

The Canaries got a run back in the bottom of the 6th inning after Patrick Fiala reached base with a lead-off walk and later scored on a RBI double from Henry, but the threat was cut short with Henry being thrown out at second base to end the inning.

Thompson worked a quick 1-2-3 top of the 7th inning before the Birds tied the game in the bottom of the inning with a two-out solo home run from Jacobs (7) to make it a 5-5 game.

The score would remain tied until the top of the 11th inning when Alex Crosby reached base on a lead-off single. He advanced to second on a wild pitch, and later scored the go-ahead run on a Randy Santiesteban sacrifice fily to make it 6-5.

The Canaries mounted one final comeback attempt in the bottom of the 11th when Ty Morrison led off the inning with a single up the middle. Morrison was retired on a Falsetti fielder's choice and later advanced to third base, but was left stranded to end the ball game after Burt Reynolds popped up into shallow left and Aaron Gretz struck out to end the ball game.

Henry finished the night 4-for-5 with two extra-base hits, two RBI and a run scored. Jacobs went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in the loss.

Canaries relief pitcher Nicco Blank (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing one run on one hit over two innings of work. The right-hander recorded three strikeouts over the final two innings on Thursday night.

The loss snaps a four-game winning streak for the Sioux Falls Canaries, who finished their seven-game homestand with a 5-2 record. The Birds hit the road for a three-game, weekend series against the Cleburne Railroaders starting Friday night at 7:05 PM in Cleburne, Texas. Right-hander Bryce Morrow will make his 6th start of the season in the series opener.

