RailCats Fall to Goldeye in Extras

News Release

GARY, Ind. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats were defeated by the Winnipeg Goldeyes for the second consecutive night on Friday, falling by a 4-3 final in 10 innings on 7 Degrees of Kevin "Bacon" Night at U.S. Steel Yard. The extra-innings loss was Gary's third of the year and first since June 14th.

Tied 3-3 going into the 10th, the reigning champion Winnipeg Goldeyes (25-22) had the first three batters reach to load the bases. After Drasen Johnson got Hunter Dolshun to ground into a 6-2 fielder's choice, Andrew Sohn brought in the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice, just beating the throw at first on a potential inning-ending double play.

David Bergin opening the scoring with a leadoff home run to left-center in the top of the second. The home run was Bergin's team-best 12th of the year and his league-high 28th extra-base hit of the season.

Gary (26-22) ended their season-high 19.2 consecutive scoreless inning drought with an unearned run in the bottom of the fourth. Frank Martinez started the inning with a walk, extending his personal-best on-base streak to 16 games. Martinez then advanced to second on a wild pitch before the shortstop Sohn airmailed first baseman Shawn Pleffner on what looked to be the final out of the inning, allowing Martinez to score from second.

Gary took their first lead of the series with a run in the fifth. Kris Goodman led off the frame with a leadoff double to right-center before Chase Harris moved him to third with an infield single. Two batters later, Colin Willis brought in Goodman with an RBI single, making it a 2-1 game in favor of the RailCats.

Winnipeg regained the lead with a pair of runs in the sixth. Pleffner started the inning with a home run to right-center. With the bases-loaded and nobody out, Dolshun delivered an RBI single to center, putting the Goldeyes in front, 3-2.

The RailCats countered with a two-out run in the seventh, tying the game at 3-3. Andy De Jesus doubled to begin the inning before Reggie Wilson came through with a two-out, RBI double down the left field line, plating De Jesus from second.

Johnson (2-3) was charged with the loss. In two innings of relief, Johnson allowed three hits and a pair of walks.

Evan Rutckyj (1-0) recorded his first American Association win with a scoreless ninth inning while All-Star Ryan Chaffee (13) increased his league-leading save total with a scoreless bottom of the 10th. Rutckyj allowed a hit and struck out one while Chaffee allowed a walk and a hit in his second consecutive appearance.

Gary continues their seven-game homestand on Saturday at 6:10 p.m. vs. the reigning American Association Champion Winnipeg Goldeyes. Southpaw Braulio Torres-Perez (4-2, 4.82) duels right-hander Zach Nuding (2-5, 6.54) in game three of the series.

