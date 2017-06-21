RailCats Complete Sweep with Shutout Win

News Release

GARY, Ind. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (18-16) shutout the Sioux City Explorers (17-13), 7-0, on Wednesday afternoon to complete the series sweep. Charle Rosario (3-3) allowed just five hits and two walks in his first complete game shutout of the year. The 2016 All-Star retired the first 10 he faced and didn't allow a single batter to reach past second base.

Gary got on the board with a run in the third. Andy De Jesus recorded the first hit of the afternoon with a leadoff single to left. John Holland followed De Jesus with a single to right, giving the RailCats runners on first and second. A fielder's choice advanced De Jesus to third before Reggie Wilson brought him home with a sacrifice fly to left for the first run of the game.

The RailCats scored four insurance runs to extend their lead to five. James Alfonso drove in Randy Santiesteban with an RBI single. Later in the inning, Kris Goodman hit a double to score Andy De Jesus. The other two runs in the inning were scored with the ball being put in play. John Holland stole home and Kris Goodman scored on a wild pitch to give the RailCats a 5-0 cushion.

Gary added two more runs before the game concluded. In the seventh, Alfonso hit an RBI single scoring Frank Martinez, who reached base on a triple to make the score 6-0. In the eighth, Chase Harris led off the inning with a double and scored on a Brandon Alvarez error for the game's final run.

Sioux City's Hobbs Johnson (2-1), nearly recorded a quality start for the Explorers. In 5.2 innings, Johnson gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and two walks he while striking out five.

Gary has a schedule off day for the first time since May 25th on Thursday before beginning a nine-game, 10-day road trip. The RailCats open their season-long road trip in North Dakota on Friday against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks at 7:02 p.m.

Gary returns home to U.S. Steel Yard on Monday, July 3rd for the start of a seven-game homestand. Monday's game vs. Fargo-Moorhead is at 7:10 p.m. and is another MetroPCS Monday. Monday's series opener against the RedHawks is also the inaugural Fourth of Juluau Pig Roast, presented by Berey Bros., and features Fireworks and Barefoot Hawaiian Fire Dancers.

