RailCats Announce New Broadcast Team for 2017

News Release

GARY, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced the hiring of Jared Shlensky as the Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations on Wednesday.

Shlensky, a native of Palos Heights, Ill., earned a Bachelor's Degree in Broadcast Communications from North Central College in Naperville, Ill. Shlensky has extensive experience working in baseball and has been to 21 of 30 MLB stadiums on his quest to experience them all.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the RailCats organization," said Shlensky. "I'd like to thank General Manager Brian Lyter, Salvi Sports Enterprises and everyone associated with the Gary SouthShore RailCats for the opportunity to be the team's broadcaster for the 2017 season."

Shlensky comes to the RailCats organization from Waterloo Bucks of the Northwoods League where he was the Radio Broadcaster. Shlensky also has experience as the Broadcast & Media Relations intern for the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Class-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) in 2015 and the Broadcast & Media Relations intern for the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League in 2014.

Joining Shlensky in the broadcast booth will be Austin Anderson, the Broadcasting & Media Relations Assistant. An Elgin, Ill. native, Anderson is a graduate of Waynesburg University in Pennsylvania and has experience interning with the Chicago Bandits professional softball team and as an announcer for Westmoreland Sports Network in Suburban Philadelphia. "We are excited to have Jared join our team as the Director of Broadcasting and Media Relations." said RailCats General Manager Brian Lyter. "His radio call is a bit of a throwback to a simpler time that I believe RailCats fans will really enjoy as he paints the picture of each game."

You can listen to the RailCats during all 100 games this season by tuning your dial to WEFM 95.9 or streaming at railcatsbaseball.com For updated promotional calendar, season ticket and group outing information call 219-882-2255 or visit www.railcatsbaseball.com.

