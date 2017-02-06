RailCats Add Lefty Carnes in Three Way Deal

February 6, 2017 - American Association (AA) - Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release





GARY, IN - The Gary South Shore RailCats announced Monday that the club has acquired Left-handed pitcher Ethan Carnes from the Winnipeg Goldeyes as a part of a three way trade with Winnipeg and St. Paul. In the deal for Carnes the RailCats have sent the revisionary rights to former RailCat infielder Jose Sermo to Winnipeg for Carnes while the Goldeyes then exchanged the rights to Sermo for first baseman David Bergin of St. Paul.

The RailCats welcome Ethan Carnes a former University of Oklahoma Sooner stand out to the South Shore after he split time between Texas and Winnipeg in 2016. Carnes began the season with Texas where he appeared in five games making five starts posting a 2-0 record in his native "Lone Star State". In 31.1 innings the lefty would strike out 18 with a 3.45 ERA.

Winnipeg claimed Carnes off waivers from Texas on June 14th where he would go on to finish 6-3 in 15 games for the Goldeyes. The Tomball, Texas native worked 73.0 innings making 13 starts with a 5.29 ERA for Winnipeg in 2016. Carnes was drafted by the New York Yankees in the 21st round in 2013 after his junior year in Norman, where he went 2-3 with a 4.42 ERA for the Sooners. In three seasons in the Yankees organization Carnes went 7-0 with a 2.96 ERA in 37 games totaling 85 innings.

Jose Sermo spent parts of two seasons with the RailCats. He was signed on July 15th, 2015 and made an immediate impact on the team going 7 of 13 in the first four games against Winnipeg. Sermo would go on to hit .290 in 49 games on the south shore while driving in 26 run with one home run in his first season. The switch hitter was off to a great start in 2016 for the RailCats. In his second season Sermo was hitting .311 in 29 games with five home runs and 24 RBI before his contract was purchased by the Boston Red Sox on June 21st. Sermo was originally a 35th round selection by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2012 Draft out of Bethany College in Kansas. The native of Puerto Rico spent parts of three seasons with the Brewers organization.

2017 will mark the 16th season of RailCats Baseball in Northwest Indiana and the club will also celebrate 15 years playing at their current home "The Steel Yard". Season tickets are now on sale as well as sponsorship opportunities for the 2017 RailCats season. Visit RAILCATSBASEBALL.COM or call (219) 882-2255 for more information.

