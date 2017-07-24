RailCats Add Arm in Right-Hander Pratt

News Release

GARY, Ind. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced the signing of right-handed pitcher Jesse Pratt before Sunday's game and traded second baseman John Holland to the Schaumburg Boomers of the Frontier League for a player to be named later. Pratt has been added to the RailCats 23-man roster and is active for Sunday's series finale vs. Sioux City.

Pratt returns to the American Association for the second time this year after going 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in 15 games (one start) for the Wichita Wingnuts. Pratt began his professional baseball career with in 2016 with Wichita, finishing the season 6-2 with one save and a 3.50 ERA. In 77.2 innings for the Wingnuts in '16, Pratt struck out 48 hitters and walked only 18.

Holland hit .271 with a .378 on-base percentage and 10 RBIs in 47 games (41 starts, all at second base) for Gary. Holland also stole 10 bases and was the only RailCat to record a multi-hit game in three straight contests.

Gary concludes their six-game homestand on Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m. against Sioux City. Southpaw Alex Gunn (5-4, 4.23) opposes Explorers left-hander Kramer Sneed (2-2, 6.88) in the rubber game of the series.

Sunday's game is Christmas in July, the World's Largest White Elephant Gift Exchange, Partners for Clean Air Day, Kids Run the Bass and Pre-game Catch on the Field. The RailCats welcome Santa to The Steelyard for Christmas in July and the RailCats look to break the world record with the World's Largest White Elephant Gift Exchange. Bring a wrapped gift and you can exchange it for another wrapped gift at the gate. Partners for Clean Air will be on site giving away a bike per inning. Visit their table on the concourse for your chance to win a free bike and obtain great info. on air quality in NW Indiana. Make sure you bring a ball and glove for your chance to play catch on the field before the game. And don't forget to stick around after the game as kids get to run the bases!

