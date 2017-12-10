Rail Yard Dawgs vs Marksmen

News Release

LAST TIME OUT: Brad Barone made 50 saves, Mathias Tellstrom scored his first pro goal and the Rail Yard Dawgs dispatched of the Fayetteville Marksmen in a shootout, 2-1, Friday night at the Crown Coliseum.

HOME SWEET HOME: Saturday's game in Roanoke is the first home game for the Rail Yard Dawgs since Thanksgiving. Each of the Dawgs last five games have come on the road, a stretch that saw Roanoke go 2-2-1. Overall, Roanoke is 2-5-1 at home as opposed to 3-2-1 on the road. The Rail Yard Dawgs will play three of their next four games on Berglund Center ice.

THE OUTLIER: Roanoke's power play has been strong thus far this season but has struggled against the Marksmen. In four games vs Fayetteville, the Rail Yard Dawgs are 0-for-23 with a man advantage. This includes an 0-for-5 showing during Friday's 2-1 shootout win. Against the rest of the SPHL, Roanoke is 13-for-51 on the power play, a 25.5% success rate. Overall the Dawgs 17.9% mark on the power play is third-best in the SPHL.

STRUGGLING SINCE THE CHANGE: Fayetteville fired first-year head coach Nick Mazzolini two weeks ago and has now played four games under replacement coach Phil Esposito . The Marksmen are 0-2-2 in those four games and have been outscored a combined 19-7.

SAVE THE PUCK: Mathias Tellstrom scored the Dawgs only regulation goal on Friday in the second period, his first professional goal and point. A rookie out of Sweden, Tellstrom has now appeared in six games for the Rail Yard Dawgs.

BRICK WALL BARONE: Brad Barone got a workout in Roanoke's net on Friday as he faced 51 shots and made 50 saves. 50 saves were the most by a Rail Yard Dawgs netminder this season.

THE SKILLS COMPETITION: Friday's game was the seventh of the season that required overtime but the first that went to a shootout. Zach Tatrn and Colin Murray scored in the shootout while Brad Barone stopped four of five Marksmen attempts.

FTOREK HONORED: The ECHL announced on Thursday that Rail Yard Dawgs head coach Sam Ftorek has been named one of the 2018 inductees to the ECHL Hall of Fame. Ftorek spent 14 of his 17 seasons as a professional playing in the ECHL and holds the league's all-time games played record with 837. He will be formally inducted during a ceremony at the ECHL's All-Star weekend January in Indianapolis.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will return to action at home on Thursday for their first ever meeting with the Birmingham Bulls. Puck drop at the Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

