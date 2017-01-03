RAIL YARD DAWGS Tyler Gjurich Named SPHL Player of the Week

January 3, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, VA - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced on Tuesday that Rail Yard Dawgs forward Tyler Gjurich has been named the SPHL Bauer Player of the Week for December 26-January 1.

Gjurich scored four goals, tallied two assists and played to a +4 rating in three games over the week, helping the Rail Yard Dawgs take four of a possible six points. He scored the game-tying goal in the third period on Tuesday in Fayetteville and chipped in an assist before Roanoke fell to the FireAntz, 3-2, in overtime. On Friday at home against the first-place Macon Mayhem, Gjurich had an assist and two goals, including the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Dawgs a 3-2 win. He also scored the first goal of the game during Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Knoxville Ice Bears.

This is Gjurich's second SPHL Player of the Week honor, as he also won the award for the week of October 24-30 after scoring three goals and dishing out two assists in two games. The winger now leads the Rail Yard Dawgs with ten goals and 19 points. His ten goals have him tied for fifth on the SPHL league leaderboard.

Gjurich spent the 2015-16 season in the Federal Hockey League with the Danbury Titans and was named the league MVP after scoring 50 goals and 50 assists in 49 games. He and the Rail Yard Dawgs return to the ice to host the Fayetteville FireAntz on Friday at 7:05 PM at the Berglund Center.

