RAIL YARD DAWGS Saturday\\"s Bobblehead Giveaway Delayed

December 10, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
News Release
ROANOKE, VA - Due to shipping issues coming from the west coast, the Rail Yard Dawgs will be unable to hand out the scheduled Diesel bobblehead giveaway item at Saturday night's game. The first 750 fans through the door will instead receive a voucher to be exchanged for their bobblehead once it arrives as well as a free ticket to a future Rail Yard Dawgs home game. Vouchers will be able to be exchanged in the Rail Yard Dawgs office Monday-Friday from 9-5 or on the night of a game.
The Rail Yard Dawgs apologize for the inconvenience this may cause the fans. Roanoke hosts the Fayetteville Marksmen for the Weiner Dawg Race game on Saturday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM.
