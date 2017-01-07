Rail Yard Dawgs Saturday Night's Game On As Scheduled

January 7, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, VA - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that Saturday night's game against the Huntsville Havoc will be played as scheduled. Puck drop is set for 7:05 PM at the Berglund Center.

Any fans who have a ticket to Saturday's game but are unable to attend due to the weather conditions in the Roanoke area will be able to exchange their unused ticket for any future 2016-17 regular season home games, while supplies last. Exchanges will be handled at the Berglund Center box office.

