RAIL YARD DAWGS ROSTER UPDATE: Michael Turner Returned from ECHL Greenville

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced a series of transactions in advance of Saturday night's game against the Huntsville Havoc. Forward Michael Turner has been returned from loan to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits, forward Maxim Chegrintsev has been signed to a three-game tryout contract and the team has acquired the rights of forward Jeremy Beirnes from Huntsville in exchange for future considerations.

Turner returns to Roanoke after appearing in 19 games for the Swamp Rabbits with one goal and three assists. The rookie forward played in 14 games for the Dawgs before heading to the ECHL on December 8. He has recorded four goals and four assists in his time with Roanoke.

Chegrintsev has played in ten games for the Danville Dashers of the Federal Hockey League and his stint with Roanoke will be his first in the SPHL. The Kazan, Russia native has three goals and a plus three rating in his time with the Dashers.

Beirnes has yet to play during the 2016-17 season. He spent the entirety of 2015-16 with the Havoc, appearing in 53 games with seven goals and two assists. Beirnes also led the SPHL with 275 penalty minutes.

Additionally, the Rail Yard Dawgs placed forward Peter Gintoli on bereavement leave. Roanoke hits the ice in Huntsville Saturday night for a 7 PM CST puck drop against the Havoc. The Dawgs enter the tilt having recorded points in each of their last four games.

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs Roster

As of 1/21/17

COACHING STAFF Sam Ftorek Head Coach Travis Johns Athletic Trainer Ray Sterling Equipment Manager

# FORWARDS (11 + 2) SHOOTS HT WT BORN AGE HOMETOWN 2015 -16 CLUB(S) 8 BRONNER, Phil R 6-3 215 5/28/89 27 Wilbraham, MA Danbury, Elmira, Adirondack 9 GANDARA, David L 5-9 180 10/29/92 24 Canyon Lake, CA Louisiana, American International College 10 MOROSO, Mike

R 5-11 190 9/4/91 25 Macomb, MI Western Michigan University 11 MELE, Steve- IR

R 5-11 180 8/22/89 27 Bronx, NY Huntsville, Norfolk, Brampton 15 TURNER, Michael L 6-2 205 9/23/95 21 Chicago, IL Oshawa (14-15) 16 MURRAY, Colin R 6-4 210 11/6/89 27 Oshawa, Ontario Kalamazoo, Brampton, Indy 19 VERNACE, Daniel R 6-1 205 11/7/91 25 North York, Ontario Lake Superior State, Brampton 20 TATRN, Zach R 6-2 205 2/14/91 25 Lower Burrell, PA Port Huron 21 BREWER, Jackson- IR

L 6-1 195 4/30/92 24 Newton, MA Huntsville, Macon, Knoxville, Evansville 23 LAMACCHIA, Massimo A

R 5-8 165 3/23/91 25 Maple, Ontario Manchester, Wheeling, Louisiana 26 CHEGRINTSEV, Maxim- 3 GM

L 6-2 190 6/5/95 21 Kazan, Russia Tulsa Jr Oilers 27 GJURICH, Tyler R 5-10 190 5/24/92 24 Hatfield, PA Danbury, Quad City, Elmira, Manchester 28 BABENKO, Dmytro R 6-0 200 8/13/95 21 Kharkiv, Ukraine Casper

# # DEFENSEMEN (5+1) SHOOTS HT WT BORN AGE HOMETOWN 2015-16 CLUB(S) 5 WALSH, Cody R 6-0 205 2/3/91 25 Rolling Meadows, IL Davenport University 7 SCHNEIDER, Nick C R 5-9 180 12/14/84 32 Roseville, MN Huntsville 12 TESORIERO, Phil A

R 5-11 175 9/24/87 29 Boulder, CO Pensacola, Huntsville 14 CHIARANTANO, Matt- IR

L 5-9 190 12/12/91 25 Bolton, Ontario Niagara U, Brampton 17 DRISCOLL, Mike L 6-1 190 5/22/92 24 Milton, MA Danbury 18 MUELLER, Mitchell L 6-4 225 9/17/94 22 Bakersfield, CA American International College

# GOALTENDERS (2) GLOVE HT WT BORN AGE HOMETOWN 2015-16 CLUB(S) 30 KRUGER, James L 6-3 205 7/1/92 24 Minnetonka, MN Dartmouth College 31 de MELO, Ryan L 6-2 205 10/9/90 26 Brampton, Ontario Huntsville

PRONUNCIATIONS Dmytro Babenko - duh-MEE-tro buh-BANK-o Matt Chiarantano - CHAIR-an-TAN-o David Gandara - gan-DAIR-uh Sam Ftorek - fuh-TORE-ek Tyler Gjurich - jurr-rich Massimo Lamacchia: - MAH-see-mo luh-MAH-key-uh Steve Mele - meal - e Mike Moroso - more-OH-so Zach Tatrn - tat-urn (rhymes with Saturn) Phil Tesoriero - tes-uh-RARE-o Daniel Vernace - verr-NACE (rhymes with FACE) KEY: 3 GM - On three-game tryout contract IR: On Injured Reserve EBUG: Emergency Back-up Goaltender

