RAIL YARD DAWGS ROSTER UPDATE: Dawgs Acquire Mike Donnellan from Evansville

February 6, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, VA - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs have announced that forward Tyler Gjurich has been traded to the Evansville Thunderbolts in exchange for defenseman Mike Donnellan.

Donnellan has tallied two goals, three assists and 21 penalty minutes over 24 games with the Thunderbolts. He is in his third professional season after playing two seasons at UMass Amherst. The Saxton Rivers, VT native made his pro debut in 2014-15, appearing in 27 games with the Federal Hockey League's Watertown Wolves and seven in the SPHL with the Huntsville Havoc. Donnellan split 2015-16 between the SPHL with the Peoria Rivermen for 27 games and the ECHL with ten games for the Missouri Mavericks.

Gjurich was placed on team suspension on January 24 and did not appear in Roanoke's last five games. The winger netted ten goals and dished out 12 assists over 29 games played with the Rail Yard Dawgs.

Roanoke will return to the ice on Friday in Fayetteville against the FireAntz. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM at the Crown Coliseum.

2017-18 Rail Yard Dawgs season tickets are on sale now! Seats can be reserved by visiting the Rail Yard Dawgs office inside of the Berglund Center or over the phone at 540-344-3294.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 6, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.