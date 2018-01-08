RAIL YARD DAWGS GAME: Roanoke Falls in Peoria, 6-1

News Release

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen scored three times in the first period and led wire-to-wire as they defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, 6-1, Saturday night at Carver Arena.

Perioa struck early and often in the first, beginning with a Cody Dion rebound goal in the fourth minute of the game. The Rivermen extended their advantage just past the ten minute mark after Will Smith deflected a Ryan Siiro shot from the right wing to push it to 2-0. A minute later, Mike Gurtler finished a breakaway with a top-shelf wrister to make it 3-0.

The Rail Yard Dawgs got their lone goal late in the opening frame. David Gandara fed Steve Mele who hammered a slap shot past Eric Levine to put Roanoke on the board.

Peoria tacked on two more in the second. While working on a power play, Jacob Barber hit Connor Gorman with a one-timer that he blasted past a lunging Brad Barone. Alec Hagaman later sent a wrist shot low on the blocker side that found the net for a 5-1 Rivermen lead.

Dave Pszenyczny added one more for Peoria in the third with a power play goal to bring the score to its 6-1 final.

Matt Zenzola started the game in net and exited following the second Rivermen goal. He made 11 saves on 13 shots faced. Barone stopped 32 of 36 shots.

