RAIL YARD DAWGS GAME RECAP: Roanoke\\"s Barrage Not Enough Against

ROANOKE, VA - Roanoke's fired 54 shots on goal, Steve Mele had a goal and two assists, but the Rail Yard Dawgs came up short against the Fayetteville Marksmen, 4-3, Saturday night at the Berglund Center.

Trailing 3-2 entering the third period, Roanoke came out flying. After nearly seven minutes of sustained pressure, they were able to break through on a power play. Steve Mele took a shot from the left wing that trickled through Kent Patterson's legs and sat on the goal line. Colin Murray muscled his way to the net and poked it in, evening the score at three.

The tie wouldn't last long however as Fayetteville cashed in with the eventual game-winning goal a few minutes later on a power play. A shot from the point bounced off Jake Hauswirth in the high slot. He gathered it and slung it past Ryan de Melo to give Fayetteville a 4-3 advantage.

Roanoke would keep the pressure up in the third and eventually pull de Melo for an extra attacker. They fired shots on Patterson but were unable to solve him for the equalizing goal and the Marksmen hung on for a 4-3 win.

Roanoke out-shot Fayetteville, 26-9, in the third period and 54-32 for the game. 54 shots on net was a franchise record for the Rail Yard Dawgs

Kyle McNeil got the scoring started for the Marksmen with just under five minutes remaining in the first. Fayetteville added to that lead on a John Schaivo breakaway early in the second that made it 2-0.

The Dawgs wouldn't roll over though. Steve Mele put Roanoke on the board when he sent a pass to the slot that took an awkward bounce off a Fayetteville stick and found its way to the back of the net. Roanoke struck again minutes later when Mele teed up Travis Armstrong in the slot who blistered a shot past Kent Patterson to tie the game 2-2.

That tie was broken moments later when McNeil dug a puck out of the corner and fed it to a trailing Joe Kalisz who snapped a shot past de Melo. Fayetteville held a 3-2 lead at the end of the second period.

Mele had a goal and two assists to pace the Roanoke offense. Patterson earned the win in net with 51 saves on 54 shots faced. De Melo was the losing goaltender after stopping 28 of the 32 shots he saw.

The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 5-8-2 with the loss while Fayetteville improved to 5-9-4. Roanoke will play at home again on Thursday, December 14 against the Birmingham Bulls. Puck drop is scheduled for at 7:05 PM at the Berglund Center.

