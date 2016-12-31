RAIL YARD DAWGS GAME RECAP: Roanoke Falls in Overtime, 4-3

December 31, 2016 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE, VA - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs took a 3-2 lead in the third period but allowed the game-tying goal and eventually fell in overtime to the Knoxville Ice Bears, 4-3, Saturday night at the Berglund Center.

Roanoke extended its point streak to three games with the overtime loss.

Roanoke struck first on its second shot of the game just 39 seconds into the first period. Tyler Gjurich was sprung for a partial breakaway down the right wing and snapped a shot past Brian Billett's glove to make it 1-0.

The Ice Bears would counter later in the period while working on the power play. Danny Cesarz took a slap shot from the left wing that Doug Reid deflected and redirected past James Kruger to tie the game at one.

Knoxville took its first lead of the game in the second as Mark Pustin was left alone in the slot. He took a pass and beat Kruger five-hole to put the Ice Bears on top, 2-1.

The Rail Yard Dawgs would tie it though thanks to another early goal. 26 seconds into the third period, Cody Walsh took a slap shot and Peter Gintoli stuck his stick out and deflected it. The puck fluttered over the shoulder of Billett and the game was tied at two.

Just over three minutes later, Mike Moroso forced a turnover in the offensive zone and sent a backhanded pass to David Gandara in the slot. Gandara received the pass and fired over Billett's blocker to put the Dawgs ahead, 3-2.

Knoxville was able to tie it two minutes later however when John Rey snuck a short-side attempt past Kruger.

In overtime with Roanoke on the penalty kill, Cesarz threw a puck toward the net that Kruger stopped but Andrew Bonazza jumped on the rebound and chipped it into the net for the game-winner.

Walsh finished with two assists, Gjurich scored for the third-straight game and Kruger made 27 saves on 31 shots in the loss.

The Rail Yard Dawgs moved to 6-11-4 with the overtime loss and the Ice Bears improved to 12-6-3. Roanoke will return to home ice on Friday to host the Fayetteville FireAntz. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at the Berglund Center.

