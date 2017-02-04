RAIL YARD DAWGS GAME RECAP: De Melo Backstops Dawgs to 3-2 Victory

February 4, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





PENSACOLA, FL - Massimo Lamacchia scored the decisive goal five minutes into the third period, Ryan de Melo stopped 61 of the 63 shots he faced and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Pensacola Ice Flyers, 3-2, Saturday night at the Pensacola Bay Center.

With the game tied at two in the third, the Rail Yard Dawgs set up their attack in the offensive zone. Lamacchia took a pass from Mike Driscoll and ripped a shot from the right wing. It blistered past John McLean and Roanoke took a 3-2 lead.

Pensacola went on the power play with 2:18 to go in the game and peppered shots on de Melo's cage. They pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker but could not crack de Melo and the Dawgs held on for the victory.

63 shots from the Ice Flyers were the most by a Roanoke opponent and de Melo's 61 saves were a career-high and the most ever by a Rail Yard Dawgs goaltender.

In the second minute of the opening period, Josh Cousineau intercepted a pass and glided in on the attack. He faked and moved to his backhand, slid the puck five hole on de Melo and Pensacola took a 1-0 lead.

With just over three minutes to play in the first, Michael Turner found Mitchell Mueller on the left wing. Mueller fired a shot that navigated traffic and snuck past John McLean, tying the game at one.

In the final minute of the period with the Rail Yard Dawgs shorthanded, Travis Armstrong took a bouncing puck and sent it ahead for a streaking Daniel Vernace. Vernace stormed in deep and stuffed the puck through McLean to give Roanoke a 2-1 advantage.

Vernace's shorthanded goal was the Rail Yard Dawgs second of the season.

Pensacola fought back in the second period as Aaron Clarke set up shop behind the net. He wrapped around the net, squared up in the slot and snapped a wrister over de Melo's shoulder to tie it at two.

The Rail Yard Dawgs improved to 12-17-5 in the victory and Pensacola dropped to 12-14-6. Roanoke will return to the ice on Friday in Fayetteville against the FireAntz. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 PM at the Crown Coliseum.

2017-18 Rail Yard Dawgs season tickets are on sale now! Seats can be reserved by visiting the Rail Yard Dawgs office inside of the Berglund Center or over the phone at 540-344-3294.

