RAIL YARD DAWGS GAME NOTES

News Release

LAST TIME OUT: The Peoria Rivermen struck for three goals in the first period and led wire-to-wire as they defeated the Rail Yard Dawgs, 6-1, Saturday night at Carver Arena. Steve Mele scored the lone goal for the Rail Yard Dawgs in the loss.

IN A SLUMP: Roanoke's loss in Peoria on Saturday extended its season-long winless streak to six games. The Rail Yard Dawgs have not won since they defeated the Marksmen in a shootout in Fayetteville on December 8.

BACK IN THE MIX: Daniel Vernace was signed to a contract on Wednesday and is expected to make his 2017-18 debut this weekend. Vernace played 42 games with the Rail Yard Dawgs during his rookie season in 2016-17 and totaled 11 goals and eight assists. Overall between the Dawgs, Evansville Thunderbolts and Fayetteville FireAntz, Vernace had 13 goals nad 11 assists in 55 games

POWER OUTAGE: The Rail Yard Dawgs went 0-for-7 on the power play on Saturday and are now without a power play goal in their last four games. Roanoke is 0-for-21 on the man advantage during that stretch. The Dawgs season-long man advantage success rate of 15.2% is the fifth best in the SPHL

JUST WHAT THE DOCTOR ORDERED: Roanoke's offense has struggled as of late to the tune of just eight goals in its last four games. The Rail Yard Dawgs face an opportunity to bust out of that funk on Friday however as the Marksmen allow a league worst 4.7 goals per game. Fayetteville's defense has been especially troublesome as of late- it has been outscored a combined 27-9 during its last five games

DIAMONDS FROM THE CLUB: Roanoke's two leading goal scorers took a less traditional route to the professional hockey ranks. Riley Spraggs and Mike Moroso both played ACHA hockey during their college days, Spraggs at University of Central Oklahoma and Lindenwood University and Moroso at Adrian College and Western Michigan University. Spraggs leads Roanoke with eight goals and Moroso is second with seven.

CALLED UP: The Rail Yard Dawgs currently have four players on ECHL loan while the Marksmen have five. Travis Armstrong, Mitchell Mueller, Mitch Vandergunst and Colin Murray are each currently skating for ECHL teams. Roanoke also owns the SPHL rights for two players who have been in the ECHL all season, Jeremy Beirnes and Ty Reichenbach.

IR SHUFFLE: Phil Bronner was activated off injured reserve on Tuesday and Zach Tatrn took his place on Wednesday. Tatrn had already missed each of the last five games with an injury.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs return home to again take on the Marksmen on Saturday night in Roanoke. Puck drop at the Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM

