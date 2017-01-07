Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (6-12-4) Vs Havoc (19-4-1)

January 7, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(6-12-4), 9th SPHL, 16 Pts

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC

(19-4-1), T-1st SPHL, 39 Pts

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Broadcast: SPHL Live| Mixlr

LAST TIME OUT: Roanoke scored a pair of goals in the first period to tie it at two but Fayetteville notched the game's final three goals and the FireAntz dropped the Rail Yard Dawgs, 5-2, Friday night at the Berglund Center. Nick Schneider and Dmytro Babenko both scored for the Dawgs and James Kruger stopped 35 of the 40 shots he faced.

THE OTHER GUYS: Huntsville enters Saturday's game riding an 11-game point streak and a seven-game winning streak. The Havoc have not lost a game since a 4-3 overtime loss to Mississippi on 12/9. The last time they failed to record a point was during an 8-2 loss to Pensacola on 11/26. Roanoke has dealt with Huntsville three previous times, with all of the matchups coming at the Berglund Center. The Dawgs are 0-2-1 against the Havoc this season

KEEP IT CLOSE: The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to the FireAntz, 5-2, on Friday and are now 0-8-0 in games decided by three goals or more. Conversely, Roanoke is 6-4-4 in games decided by two goals or fewer.

TROUBLE WITH THE THIRD: Roanoke allowed a goal in the third period of Friday's 5-2 loss to Fayetteville and has now been out-scored, 30-12, during third periods this season. The -18 goal differential is the largest to either end for the Dawgs this season. When Roanoke enters a third period trailing, it has gone 0-10-2.

STRONG VETERAN PRESENCE: Nick Schneider scored his second goal of the season on Friday and is now fourth on the Rail Yard Dawgs with 13 points. Roanoke's captain is in his eighth professional season and has never tallied more than 23 points, when he had two goals and 21 assists over 52 games for the Peoria Rivermen in 2014-15.

PAIR OF DIMES: Massimo Lamacchia assisted on both of Roanoke's goals during Friday's 5-2 loss to Fayetteville, giving him his fourth multi-point game of the campaign. It was the 12th time a Roanoke player had recorded two assists this season. Lamacchia is now third on the Rail Yard Dawgs with 14 points (eight goals, six assists)

HOME COOKIN': Roanoke will play the fourth of six straight home games on Saturday, equaling the longest homestand of the year. The Rail Yard Dawgs have gone 4-7-3 on home ice this season as opposed to 2-5-1 on the road. 14 home games represent half of the home schedule and the Dawgs have played the most home games of any SPHL team thus far this season.

BETWEEN THE PIPES: Ryan de Melo will get the starting nod in goal for the Rail Yard Dawgs, his first start since stopping 36 of 38 shots during a 3-2 overtime win over the Macon Mayhem last Friday. He spent the 2015-16 season with the Havoc and went 4-5-0 with a 2.47 GAA and a .917 SV%. In two starts against his former team this season, de Melo is 0-1-1 with eight goals allowed on 80 shots against.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs will face a new opponent in the form of the Mississippi RiverKings on Thursday at 7:05 PM at the Berglund Center

