Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (5-11-3) Vs Mahyem (16-3-2)

December 30, 2016 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(5-11-3), T-9th SPHL, 13 Pts

MACON MAYHEM

(16-3-2), 1st SPHL, 34 Pts

Friday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

SPHL Live, Mixlr

LAST TIME OUT: James Kruger made 37 saves on 40 shots, Tyler Gjurich had a goal and an assist but the Rail Yard Dawgs were defeated in overtime by the Fayetteville FireAntz, 3-2, Tuesday night at the Crown Coliseum.

THE OTHER GUYS: Friday's game marks the first-ever meeting between the Rail Yard Dawgs and the Macon Mayhem. Macon currently paces the SPHL with 34 points. It has the second stingiest defense in the circuit, allowing just 2.1 goals per game, and the Mayhem's power play is the most successful in the league, converting at a 24.2% clip.

HE'S HEATING UP: Mike Driscoll scored the Dawgs first goal on Tuesday in Fayetteville, his third goal in the past four games. Driscoll did not score in his first 11 games of the season before netting his first against Fayetteville on 12/11. All three of his goals have come against the FireAntz. Driscoll recorded 26 goals and 39 assists over 53 games in his first pro season in 2015-16 with the Danbury Titans of the Federal Hockey League.

TAKE TWO, THEY'RE SMALL: Tyler Gjurich notched a goal and an assist on Tuesday in Fayetteville, his fourth multi-point game of the season. Gjurich has the second most multi-point games on the team, trailing only Jackson Brewer's five. Gjurich now has 15 points, second to Brewer's 17 for the team lead, and seven goals, second to Massimo Lamacchia's team leading eight.

NOT SO SPECIAL TEAMS: The Rail Yard Dawgs went 0-for-2 on the power play on Tuesday in Fayetteville and are now just 3-for-55 on the man advantage in their last 13 games. Roanoke's 12.1% rate on the power play is eighth in the league and their 80.3% success rate on the penalty kill is last in the SPHL.

BANGED UP: Roanoke placed its leading scorer Jackson Brewer on 14-day injured reserve on Thursday. Brewer had played in every game thus far this season and has six goal and 11 assists. His 11 assists are the seventh most in the SPHL.

STRONG DAWGS DEBUT: James Kruger made the start in net for Roanoke on Tuesday, his first appearance after being claimed off waivers from Pensacola on 12/22. Kruger stopped 37 of 40 shots in the 3-2 overtime loss in Fayetteville. The Dartmouth College product had played in one game with the Ice Flyers and made one start with the FireAntz before that. Tuesday was his second career professional start.

REVOLVING DOOR: Colin Murray was loaned to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (NYR: ECHL) on Wednesday, becoming the fifth Rail Yard Dawg to earn an ECHL call-up this season. Roanoke has lost 16 man games to ECHL call-ups and 34 to injury thus far this season.

UP NEXT: The Rail Yard Dawgs will hit the ice at home on New Year's Eve to host the Knoxville Ice Bears. Saturday's puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM

Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from December 30, 2016

