Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (13-19-3) vs Marksmen (10-20-6) - 7:05 pm

February 9, 2018 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(13-19-3), 8th SPHL, 29 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(10-20-6), 10th SPHL, 26 Pts

Friday, February 9, 2018 - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

LAST TIME OUT: Colin Murray and Eric Witzel both had a goal and an assist, Matt Zenzola made 29 saves on 31 shots and the Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Fayetteville Marksmen, 5-2, Thursday night at the Crown Coliseum.

UNBALANCED SCHEDULE: Roanoke is three games into a stretch of five that will take place exclusively against Knoxville and Fayetteville. 23 games of the Dawgs 56-game schedule will be played against those two clubs- 10 versus the Ice Bears and 13 against the Marksmen. Roanoke is 2-4-0 against Knoxville and 7-4-0 against Fayetteville.

STRONG UNDER BREMNER: Since taking over as head coach of the Rail Yard Dawgs in December, Dan Bremner has faced Fayetteville six times and has gone 5-1-0. Bremner's Dawgs have outscored the Marksmen a combined 25-15.

BACK WITH A VENGANCE: Colin Murray returned from a 14-game stint in the ECHL on Thursday and hit the ground running. He scored the eventual game-winning goal in the third and set up Eric Witzel's insurance tally to finish with a goal and an assist. It was Murray's second two-point game this season. He has six goals and three assists over 15 games for Roanoke.

POINTS IN BUNCHES: Roanoke had four skaters record multi-point performances during Thursday's 5-2 win as both Colin Murray and Eric Witzel had a goal and an assist and Cam Bakker and Nick Schneider each had two assists.

REMEMBER ME?: Matt Zenzola remained undefeated against his former team on Thursday as he made 29 saves in the Dawgs 5-2 win over the Marksmen. Zenzola opened the season with Fayetteville and played five games for the Marksmen before being released in December. In four starts for the Dawgs against the Marksmen, Zenzola is 4-0-0 with a 2.23 GAA and .930 SV%.

ALMOST DONE: Friday marks the 12th meeting of 13 scheduled between the Rail Yard Dawgs and Marksmen. Roanoke will visit Fayetteville once more on March 29.

THREE-IN-THREE: Friday is the second of three games in as many nights for the Rail Yard Dawgs. This is the fifth time this season that Roanoke has played a three-in-three and the Dawgs are 5-8-0 during such games. They have only come out of a three-in-three with a winning record once; taking two off Fayetteville before falling to Knoxville in a stretch that took place from 12/29-31.

STARTING FAST: Roanoke scored first on Thursday, the third straight game that it had done so. The Rail Yard Dawgs are 9-3-0 when they strike first in the game this year and 4-16-3 when they allow the first goal.

UP NEXT: Roanoke stays at home to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears on Saturday night. Puck drop at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

