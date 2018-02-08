Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (12-19-3) at Marksmen (10-19-6)

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(12-19-3), 8th SPHL, 27 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(10-19-6), 9th SPHL, 26 Pts

Thursday, February 8, 2018 - 7:00 PM

Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, NC

Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

LAST TIME OUT: Matt Zenzola made 33 saves on 35 shots, Matt Beer scored twice and Eric Witzel netted the game-winning goal as the Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears in overtime, 3-2, Saturday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Roanoke's win was the first in Knoxville in franchise history

SPECIAL TEAMS: The Rail Yard Dawgs have had a mixed bag during special teams play as of late. In its last seven games, Roanoke is just 2-for-32 on the power play. During the same span however, the Dawgs have killed off 26 of 27 penalties.

UNBALANCED SCHEDULE: Roanoke is two games into a stretch of five that will take place exclusively against Knoxville and Fayetteville. 23 games of the Dawgs 56-game schedule will be played against those two clubs- 10 versus the Ice Bears and 13 against the Marksmen. Roanoke is 2-4-0 against Knoxville and 6-4-0 against Fayetteville.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME: The Dawgs have played four games at the Crown Coliseum this season and are 3-1-0 in them. Roanoke had not lost in Fayetteville until the most recent matchup - a 4-1 Marksmen win on January 13.

BEER'S GOOD ON ICE: Matt Beer returned from a four-game absence last weekend and recorded two goals and an assist in the two games against the Knoxville Ice Bears. Beer has appeared in 12 games for Roanoke and has seven goals and six assists. He has been solid against the Marksmen with three goals and two assists over five games. Beer spent training camp with Fayetteville, who released him prior to setting the opening night roster. He opened the season in the FHL and had two goals and 11 assists over 16 games between the Port Huron Prowlers and Carolina Thunderbirds before joining the Dawgs.

STRONG UNDER BREMNER: Since taking over as head coach of the Rail Yard Dawgs in December, Dan Bremner has faced Fayetteville five times and has gone 4-1-0. Bremner's Dawgs have outscored the Marksmen a combined 20-13.

HELP HAS ARRIVED: Roanoke received two players from the ECHL this week as Colin Murray was returned from ECHL Kalamazoo and Brad Barone was returned from ECHL Reading. Murray was originally called up by the Wheeling Nailers and was traded to the K-Wings in January. He played a combined 14 games between the Nailers and Wings and recorded two assists. Barone was called up by Reading on Thursday of last week and served as the backup goaltender for two games before being returned on Wednesday.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs return home to once again face the Marksmen on Friday night. Puck drop for Star Wars Night at Berglund Center is scheduled for 7:05 PM.

