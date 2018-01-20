Rail Yard Dawgs (9-16-3) vs Marksmen

News Release

Matt Beer scored for the third straight game to give the Rail Yard Dawgs a lead in the first period but the Fayetteville Marksmen charged back and defeated Roanoke, 4-1, Saturday night at the Crown Coliseum. Fayetteville's Ludlow Harris recorded three assists and Jamie Hill scored twice. Brad Barone made 38 saves on 41 shots faced in the Rail Yard Dawgs loss.

Roanoke faces Fayetteville 13 times this season- making the Marksmen the team that it will see most often. In the nine meetings between the two teams thus far, the Rail Yard Dawgs have gone 5-4-0. Roanoke and Fayetteville played a home-and-home set last weekend with the Dawgs winning on Friday at home, 5-2, and the Marksmen winning on Saturday in North Carolina, 4-1.

Steve Mele continued his torrid pace last weekend against the Marksmen with a goal and four assists over the two games. The Dawgs alternate captain is now second in the league in both points (36) and assists (23). His 13 goals lead the Rail Yard Dawgs and put him in a tie for ninth in the league.

The Rail Yard Dawgs have now played half of their scheduled 56 regular season games.

Roanoke goaltender Matt Zenzola opened the season with Fayetteville and was released by the Marksmen on December 6. He has made two starts against his former team since signing with the Rail Yard Dawgs and is now 2-0-0 with a 2.57 GAA and .925 SV%.

Marksmen captain Jake Hauswirth has been a consistent point-getter all season- he is tied with Steve Mele for second in the SPHL with 36 points. In his nine games against the Rail Yard Dawgs, Hauswirth has three goals and six assists.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are now 4-5-1 in their ten games under head coach Dan Bremner. That includes a 3-2-0 mark at home and a 3-1-0 record against Fayetteville.

Matt Beer scored for the third straight game in Saturday's loss in Fayetteville, giving him five goals and five assists in ten games since joining the Rail Yard Dawgs. The 27-year-old Beer had 30 career SPHL games before being signed by Roanoke, all of which came between 2015-16 with the Mississippi RiverKings. He totaled three goals and five assists in his time as a RiverKing. Beer spent the entirety of the 2016-17 season with FHL Port Huron where he had 20 goals and 11 assists in 45 games.

