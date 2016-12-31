Rail Yard Dawgs (6-11-3) vs Ice Bears (11-6-3)

December 31, 2016 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

( 6-11-3 ), 9 th SPHL, 15 Pts

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS

(11-6-3), 5 th SPHL, 25 Pts

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

SPHL Live, Mixlr

LAST TIME OUT: Tyler Gjurich capped a two-goal, one-assist night with the game-winning goal in overtime, Ryan de Melo made 36 saves on 38 shots and the Rail Yard Dawgs dropped the Macon Mayhem in overtime, 3-2.

THE OTHER GUYS: The Rail Yard Dawgs welcome the Knoxville Ice Bears to town, the sixth meeting of the season between Roanoke and Knoxville and the third at the Berglund Center. The Dawgs have gone 0-5-0 against the Ice Bears this season and 0-2-0 at home. Knoxville has the stingiest penalty kill in the league at 92.3% and it leads the league with 453 penalty minutes, 108 more than any other team in the league.

IT'S HOCKEY, IT'S EASY SOMETIMES: Tyler Gjurich scored twice and recorded an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Macon, his second straight multi-point game. He has five multi-point games on the season, tied with Jackson Brewer for the most on the team, and a team-leading two three-point games. Gjurich also now leads the Dawgs with nine goals and 18 points.

POWERED UP: Roanoke went 2-for-6 on the power play on Friday, the fourth time this season that it has scored multiple power play goals. The Dawgs scored two power play goals in three-straight games from 10/28-11/4 but had not done it in their previous 14 games.

WORKING OVERTIME: The Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the first-place Macon Mayhem in overtime on Friday, their first overtime win in franchise history. Roanoke had been to overtime three prior times and had lost twice in the overtime period and once in a shootout.

DROPPING DIMES: Nick Schneider had two assists in Friday's win, his third two-assist game of the season. The Roanoke captain now has 11 assists on the season, tied with the injured Jackson Brewer for the team lead.

NO FEWER THAN TWO: The Rail Yard Dawgs equaled their season-low with two goals against on Friday.

STARTING FAST: Roanoke led 2-0 after the first period on Friday and improved to 4-0-0 when leading after the one period. The Rail Yard Dawgs also improved to 4-2-2 when scoring first in a game.

THIRD PERIOD ISSUES: The Rail Yard Dawgs allowed both of their goals in the third period on Friday and have now been out-scored a 28-10 in the third period this season.

SHOTS 89 WINS: Roanoke was out-shot by Macon, 38-32, on Friday and improved to 6-6-2 in games during which it is out-shot. Conversely, the Rail Yard Dawgs are 0-5-1 when they out-shoot an opponent.

UP NEXT: Roanoke's first game of the New Year will be on home ice on Friday against the Fayetteville FireAntz. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 PM at the Berglund Center.

