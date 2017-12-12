Rail Yard Dawgs (4-7-1) at RiverKings (9-3-0)

News Release

LAST TIME OUT: Mitchell Mueller and Travis Armstrong each scored in the final five minutes of the third period to bring the Rail Yard Dawgs within one, but the Roanoke comeback fell short as it was defeated by the Mississippi RiverKings, 5-4,at the Landers Center.

THE OTHER GUYS: The RiverKings enter Saturday's game atop the SPHL standings with 18 points and a 9-3-0 record. Mississippi has won seven of its past eight games. It owns the second-best goal-scoring defense in the league, allowing only 2.6 goals against per game. The four goals scored by the Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday were the second-most that the RiverKings have allowed in a game this season.

FLIP THE SWITCH: Roanoke's power play entered Friday's game in a prolonged funk, as it had gone without a goal in its previous 23 chances. The Dawgs snapped out of that slump on Friday with two power play scores in five chances. Roanoke now owns a 19.1% mark on the man advantage, third best in the SPHL.

FIRE AWAY: The Rail Yard Dawgs out-shot the RiverKings, 43-30, in Friday's 5-4 loss. Roanoke is now 3-2-0 when it out-shoots the opponent. The Rail Yard Dawgs set a new season-high for shots on goal, eclipsing their previous mark of 40. That was set one game prior during the 3-2 overtime win over Fayetteville last Saturday.

A QUIET MILESTONE: Zach Tatrn assisted on three of the four Rail Yard Dawgs goals on Friday. That was both a season-high and the most points Tatrn has ever recorded in a single game with Roanoke. He now has five assists in seven games this season and is heating up with four assists in his past two games. Tatrn missed five of the first six games of the season with an injury.

ODDS AND ENDS: Chris Kravtchouk took two minor penalties on Friday and now leads the SPHL with 46 penalty minutes...Mitchell Mueller's goal was a power play marker and now all four of his goals have come on the man advantage...Roanoke is now 1-4-1 in games played on Friday.

SNIPER: Riley Spraggs scored the first goal of the game for the Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday, his team-leading eighth goal of the season. Spraggs is now tied for fourth in the SPHL in goals. During his rookie season, Spraggs finished with 20 goals over 47 games played

HIGH SCORING AFFAIRS: The Rail Yard Dawgs defense allows an average of 4.3 goals against per game, ninth in the ten team SPHL.

