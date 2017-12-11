Rail Yard Dawgs (4-6-1) at RiverKings (8-3-0)

News Release

LAST TIME OUT: Riley Spraggs scored the game-winning goal 23 seconds into the overtime period and the Rail Yard Dawgs outlasted the Fayetteville Marksmen in OT, 3-2, Saturday night at the Crown Coliseum. Paul Russell and Dmytro Babenko each scored for Roanoke and Ryan de Melo made 36 saves on 38 shots to earn the win in net.

PACK YOUR BAGS: Friday's game is the third of a stretch of five straight that will take place on the road for the Rail Yard Dawgs. Roanoke has only played three games on the road thus far this season and has gone 2-1-0. The Dawgs will not play at home again until they host the Marksmen for their Weiner Dawg Race game on 12/9.

THE OTHER GUYS: Mississippi enters the weekend tied for second in the SPHL with an impressive 8-3-0 mark and 16 standings points. The RiverKings sat at 2-2-0 when they made their first trip of the season to Roanoke and caught fire from there. Mississippi won both games at the Berglund Center during the weekend of 11/10-11 to begin a six-game winning streak. That streak was snapped on Saturday in Peoria with a 1-0 shutout loss to the Rivermen.

POWERED DOWN: Roanoke's power play got off to a blistering start this season, scoring goals in 11 of its first 40 opportunities. The script has flipped as of late however as the Dawgs are without a power play goal in their last 23 chances. Roanoke's season-long percentage now sits at 17.5%, the sixth-best in the ten team SPHL.

THE SET-UP MAN: Steve Mele enters the weekend tied for fifth in the SPHL with 15 points and third in the league with 14 assists. In 11 games this season Mele has already eclipsed his assist total from 2016-17, when he had eight goals and 13 assists in 29 games.

IT FEELS LIKE THE FIRST TIME: Paul Russell scored in the second period of Saturday's 3-2 OT win in Fayetteville, his first professional goal. Russell played his college hockey at Norwich University in Vermont, where he netted 37 goals along with 23 assists over 106 games played.

KEEP IT CLOSE: The Rail Yard Dawgs have had success this season when playing in close games- they are 4-1-1 in games decided by one goal. Conversely, Roanoke is 0-5-0 in games decided by two goals or more.

SNIPER: Riley Spraggs scored the game-winning goal in the Dawgs 3-2 OT win over Fayetteville on Saturday, his seventh goal of the season. Spraggs leads Roanoke in goals and is tied for fifth in the SPHL.

