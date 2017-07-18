Ragans Fuels Spokane Pitching in 2-1 Victory

News Release

Spokane, WASH. - Every sixth day the Spokane Indians are more than confident with Cole Ragans on the mound. 3,885 Indians fans and 74 dogs saw the 19-year-old strike out eight batters in six shutout innings for a 2-1 win over the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Bark in the Park Night presented by the University of Washington Huskies, 103.9 BOB FM, and 94.1 The Bear.

The Indians were outhit 10-5 by the Volcanoes, but Spokane's timely hits made the difference. Cristian Inoa hit his second home run of the season in the second inning. The solo blast gave Spokane an early 1-0 lead. Spokane picked up a much needed insurance run in the seventh inning when Austin O'Banion singled to left, scoring Matt Whatley.

Salem-Keizer made things interesting in the 9th inning when a two-out single by Kevin Rivera scored the Volcanoes first run of the game. That's when Spokane brought out Josh Advocate from the bullpen to earn his second save of the season. Advocate induced a ground out from Malique Ziegler to end the game with the potential game-tying run on second. With eight strikeouts, Ragans' K total is now 42, which leads the Northwest League. His six scoreless innings dropped his ERA from 2.74 to 2.17, a mark that ranks fourth in the league. Joe Barlow hit the upper 90's multiple times in relief and struck out three Salem-Keizer batters in 2.2 IP.

The Indians were the only team in the NWL North Division to win on Monday night, moving Spokane into third place in the division. The Indians are currently five games back of first place Vancouver with just six games remaining in the first half of the season. Salem-Keizer is five games behind first place Eugene in the South Division. All team records will reset at 0-0 when the second half of the season starts on July 24th.

The Indians and Volcanoes continue with game four of their five-game series on Tuesday for 1st Responders Appreciation Night presented by BNSF, The Big 99.9 Coyote Country, and 700 ESPN. The game starts at 6:30 PM with gates opening at 5:30 PM. Tuesday's game will also have a Taco Tuesday Happy Hour from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM with Two Tacos for $3.00 and 16 oz. Cans of Dos Equis for $5.00 courtesy of The Inlander. Tickets for all Spokane Indians home games are available to purchase at the Avista Stadium Ticket Office or at spokaneindians.com. Reserve your seats today by calling (509) 343-OTTO (6886) or TicketsWest at 1-800-325-SEAT.

