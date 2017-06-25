News Release

*Rafters Travel to Kalamazoo to Continue Michigan Trip*

*Wisconsin Rapids seeks fifth straight win*

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - In game three of a four game Michigan road trip, Wisconsin Rapids (21-4) heads to Kalamazoo (7-18) to take on the Growlers on Sunday afternoon at Homer Stryker Field.

Starting off the road trip with a sweep of Battle Creek, the Rafters capped off the series with an 8-1 victory over the Bombers. Jack Eagan, who is the league leader in wins with five, went six innings of one-run baseball with seven strikeouts.

Offensively, the Rafters put one run on the board in the first inning to give Eagan a lead to work with. Bryson Stott walked and came around to score on a wild pitch to put the Rafters on top early.

The lone run the Bombers could muster off Eagan came in the fourth. Alex Howard led off with a single, coming around to score later in the frame on a JD Mundy base knock. The Rafters added one more in the eighth for insurance to win 8-1 from C.O Brown Stadium.

On Sunday, the Rafters play game five of the season series against Kalamazoo. The Rafters have won all four games this season against the Growlers, including two on the road. The last time these two teams played Rafters starter J.P. Stevenson tossed eight scoreless innings and the offense blasted three home-runs in the 7-0 win.

Quinn DiPasquale gets the ball for the Rafters on Sunday. The right-hander is 2-1 with a 2.77 ERA in four starts this year. The Stevens Institute of Technology junior tossed five innings in his last start against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. His longest start of the year came against the Woodchucks, lasting seven and two-thirds and giving up one earned run.

First pitch from Kalamazoo is slated for 2:05 pm CT. Coverage of the game can be found on WFHR 1320 AM or WFHR.com, the Rafters Radio Network. Pregame coverage begins at 1:50 pm CT.

