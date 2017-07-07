Rafters Take on Chinooks in Lakeshore

News Release

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - For the third time this season, Wisconsin Rapids (29-9) takes on Lakeshore (19-18) from Kapco Park on Friday.

The Rafters won the previous two meetings and come off sweeping Green Bay, winning the second game of the series on Thursday.

In the top of the first, Bryson Stott and Jacson McGowan singled to put two runners on, and Jake Guenther bounced a single to right to bring in Stott, putting the Rafters ahead 1-0.

With a tie game heading to the third, the Rafters opened the game up. Will Davis led off with a single while Stott walked. Ryan Stekl drove home Davis on a single to right, putting the Rafters back in the lead. McGowan and Guenther were hit by pitches in consecutive at-bats, loading the bases and scoring one. Nick Anderson walked with the bases loaded to force in another run, giving the Rafters a 4-1 lead.

It was a three-run sixth for the Rafters to extend the lead. Christian Jones and Nick Anderson led off with singles, while Jared Nelson attempted a bunt down the third base line that Alex Pener fielded, but the throw got away from the first basemen, scoring both runners. Charlie McConnell bounced out to drive in another run and give the Rafters a 7-2 lead.

Mason McReaken worked an inning and two-thirds out of the bullpen for the Rafters, while Layne Henderson pitched the ninth to earn his eighth save of the season and the Rafters won 7-4.

On Friday, the Rafters send out Quinn DiPasquale (4-1) against the Lakeshore offense. Lakeshore has the most hits in the league, with the Rafters behind them in second. DiPasquale owns a 2.97 ERA in six starts, with his best start of the season coming against the Wisconsin Woodchucks on the road, pitching seven and two third innings of one-run baseball.

The last time these two teams met, the Rafters defeated the Chinooks 17-5, scoring nine runs in the eighth to set a new franchise record for runs in a single inning. However, Lakeshore leads the all-time series with Wisconsin Rapids 22-18.

