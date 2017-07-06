Rafters Sweep Bullfrogs with Win in Green Bay

News Release

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.--- Consistent offense and strong pitching led to a 7-4 win for Wisconsin Rapids (29-9) on the road against Green Bay (12-25) at Joannes Stadium on Thursday.

Rapids wasted no time in scoring its first run of the game. In the top of the first, Bryson Stott and Jacson McGowan singled to put two runners on, and Jake Guenther bounced a single to right to bring in Stott, putting the Rafters ahead 1-0 after one against Bullfrogs starter Jared Toby (1-4).

Green Bay quickly evened the game in the second when Alex Pender lead off with a double. He scored on an RBI ground by Archie Tecco. It was Tecco's first at-bat with Green Bay this year, tying the game 1-1 after two.

With a tie game heading to the third, the Rafters opened the game up. Will Davis led off with a single while Stott walked. Ryan Stekl drove home Davis on a single to right, putting the Rafters back in the lead. McGowan and Guenther were hit by pitches in consecutive at-bats, loading the bases and scoring one. Nick Anderson walked with the bases loaded to force in another run, giving the Rafters a 4-1 lead.

In his first start with Wisconsin Rapids, Josh Aguilar (1-0) cruised through the first four innings, giving up one run and three hits. However, Green Bay got a run back in the fifth when Alanzo Jones drove in Riley Smith on a single to pull the game to 4-2.

It was a three-run sixth for the Rafters to extend the lead. Christian Jones and Nick Anderson led off with singles, while Jared Nelson attempted a bunt down the third base line that Alex Pener fielded, but the throw got away from the first basemen, scoring both runners. Charlie McConnell bounced out to drive in another run and give the Rafters a 7-2 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Troy Johnston led off with a triple for Green Bay, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Kyle Benyo. In the next inning, Zach Plunkett hit a home-run to pull the Bullfrogs within 7-4.

Mason McReaken worked an inning and two-thirds out of the bullpen for the Rafters, while Layne Henderson pitched the ninth to earn his eighth save of the season. Aguilar earns the win in his first start for the Rafters. Toby is tagged with his fourth loss this season for Green Bay.

Rapids now heads to Lakeshore for a two-game set at Kapco Park to continue a five-game road trip. Coverage starts at 6:20 p.m. for a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on AM 1320 WFHR and WFHR.com, the Rafters Radio Network.

