Rafters Sign Two Hurlers to Pitching Staff

February 8, 2018





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.-Another familiar face will be returning to the mound at Witter Field this summer. Today the Rafters announced the return of left-handed pitcher Alex Jackson to the pitching staff. Jackson will be joined by a fresh face from Chapman University, right-handed pitcher Jonathan Hernandez.

"Alex adds another established arm back to our pitching staff for the upcoming season," said Rafters GM John Fanta. "This will be the first time we've partnered with Chapman University but feel very strongly about the recommendation we received from our former skipper Scott Laverty, who is the head guy there. They're setting Jonathan up to be their closer this spring and we look forward to watching him at Witter Field this summer."

Alex Jackson's veteran presence and solid left arm are a welcoming sight for the Rafters. Last summer, Jackson appeared in 14 games for the team while recording 15 strikeouts over 19 innings. In addition, he posted a 1-0 record with a 2.79 ERA. Currently, Jackson is getting set to pitch his sophomore season with Heartland Community College. Alex is originally from Mahomet, Illinois.

Jackson will be joined on the mound by new teammate Jonathan Hernandez. Jonathan is heading into his junior season with Chapman University in California. The righty has had a successful career with the Panthers the past two seasons. Last year he pitched in 13 games and had a record of 4-3 with a 3.60 ERA. In 25 innings, he recorded 19 strikeouts and one save. Former Rafters Field Manager Scott Laverty is now the head coach at Chapman and is setting him up to take over the closer role this spring for the Panthers. Hernandez is also a veteran of summer collegiate baseball as he played in the California Collegiate League the past two years. Hernandez is a native of San Mateo, California.

Jackson, Hernandez and the rest of the 2018 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters will begin their season on the road against the Madison Mallards on Tuesday, May 29th. The Home Opener is slated for Friday, June 1st against the Wisconsin Woodchucks. The entire 2018 Rafters schedule is available at www.raftersbaseball.com.

