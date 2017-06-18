Rafters on the Road to Take on the Woodchucks

News Release

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - Athletic Park and the Wisconsin Woodchucks (6-12) host the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (16-2) on Sunday afternoon to complete the home and home series.

At Witter Field on Saturday night, the Woodchucks offense got a jolt in the first inning. Stevie Mangrum, the Northwoods League home-run leader, hit a solo blast to give Wisconsin an early lead. Milton Rivera drove a double to score a run in the second, putting the Woodchucks on top 2-0 after two.

Wisconsin Rapids got on the board in the third inning when Jake Guenther and Wyatt Mascarella drew walks to lead off the frame. Nick Owens put down a bunt to move the runners over for Bryson Stott. The lefty bat drove a sacrifice fly to bring in the Rafters first run of the game. Nick Anderson continued to see the ball well, lining a single back up the middle to tie the game.

However, the tie game did not last long as the Woodchucks tagged a run on in the fifth inning. Andrew Smith led off with his second hit of the game. Smith advanced to second on a groundout to give Mangrum a chance to give the Woodchucks a lead. Mangrum popped a ball up behind shortstop that dropped down for a hit, giving Wisconsin a 3-2 lead.

Tristan Clarke lined a single for the Woodchucks to pad their lead 4-2 in the seventh. The Rafters were held scoreless after their two-run third inning.

On the mound Sunday afternoon for the Rafters is Jack Eagan (3-0) who is tied for the most wins in the Northwoods League this season. Leading the league is strikeouts with 21, the lefty starts on the road for the first time this season. Eagan tossed six innings of one run baseball last time out against the Woodchucks, striking out a season-high eight strikeouts. The Madison College freshman owns a 1.54 ERA this season.

After an off day on Monday, the two teams square off in a double-header on Tuesday. Game one is slated to started at 11:35 am in Wausau, with game two at 7:05 pm in Wisconsin Rapids.

First pitch in Wausau is slated for 3:05 pm CT. Coverage of the game can be found on WFHR 1320 AM or WFHR.com, the Rafters Radio Network. Pregame coverage begins at 2:50 pm.

