Rafters Make Addition to Front Office Staff

News Release

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters announced today that Jeff Fiebelkorn has been hired as the team's Digital Media Design Manager.

In this role he is responsible for performing and overseeing all aspects of implementation design for graphics associated with the Rafters video board and digital message center, in addition to creating other marketing and promotional materials through the use of design and photography. Jeff will also assist in devising and executing social media strategy for the team. Last year he worked for Valleyfair, the Upper Midwest's largest amusement park, as a marketing assistant.

"I am very excited to work for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters this season. It is an honor to join this incredible staff and organization as they pursue another Northwoods League championship in 2017," said Jeff.

Jeff received his bachelor's degree in marketing from Concordia College, Moorhead and his associate in arts degree in graphic design from Central Lakes College, Brainerd. Originally from Baxter, Minnesota Jeff enjoys running, Boston Red Sox baseball, and sleeping in his free time.

The season and home opener for the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters is May 30th at 7:05 against the Kenosha Kingfish. Single game tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday, April 21st. Solarus Founders Club, bleacher 9-Game ticket packages, and group outing packages are on sale now. Call 715-424-5400 or stop by the Rafters Front Office Monday-Friday from 9-5 to purchase a ticket package or book a group outing.

