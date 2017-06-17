Rafters Host Woodchucks in Return to Witter Field

News Release

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - In a return to Witter Field, Wisconsin Rapids (16-1) hosts the Wisconsin Woodchucks (5-12) on Saturday night in an attempt to win its 15th straight game.

In a shutout win on Friday night against Kalamazoo, the Rafters won their 14 th straight game. Nick Anderson provided to be a major difference maker for Wisconsin Rapids. With the Rafters leading 1-0, Anderson took a 1-0 pitch deep to left field for a two-run home-run. Two batters later, Josh Rehwaldt drove a ball over the right field fence to give the Rafters a 5-0 lead.

With two runners in scoring position, Anderson came to the plate and singled up the middle to score both runners in the sixth inning. The Rafters were led on the mound by J.P. Stevenson, who tossed eight innings of shutout baseball. The start by the lefty is the longest by a Rafters starter this year.

The win gave the Rafters their seventh straight win on the road, the most wins in a row away from home in team history.

The Rafters hand the ball to Tevita Gerber on Saturday night to face the Woodchucks. The lefty has started two games this year, once against Lakeshore and the other against Kalamazoo. Gerber has totaled seven and a third innings. From UNLV, the Rafters starter has six strikeouts.

The offense is led by Dustin Woodcock and his .438 batting average. Woodcock and Ryan Stekl each have 15 runs batted in.

With a 6:05 pm first pitch, Bull's Eye Credit Union presents *Turn back the Clock Night. *Rapids Twins Moe Hill Midwest League Triple Crown Bobblehead and guest appearance by Elmore "Moe" Hill is set to take place. Coverage of the game can be found on WFHR 1320 AM or WFHR.com, the Rafters Radio Network at 5:50 pm.

